Janet Jackson & Jussie Smollett Reunite In Vegas After His Attack

Janet Jackson wrapped up her Las Vegas residency, “Metamorphosis” at the Park Theater over the weekend and someone who paid her a visit was actor Jussie Smollett.

The BET Award-nominated actor has kept a low-profile over the past few months since he was sued for time and resources used to investigate his alleged fake attack. The Empire star hasn’t posted on social media for the past few months and seems to be having some downtime.

The Blast has reported that Smollett went to watch Janet’s show in Vegas, caught up with her and posed in a photograph with the songstress. Jussie, who is known for his role as Jamal Lyon in Empire, posed in a group shot in a casual black T-shirt and cap. Jackson, who stood next to him rocked her big red curly hair, a black T-shirt and unbuttoned shirt over the top.

EXCLUSIVE: Janet Jackson & Jussie Smollett hung backstage during final Las Vegas show.https://t.co/TXqFbW2Tu2 — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) August 19, 2019

This isn’t the first time the pair have met. When the news first broke about Jussie’s attack, Jackson was one of many high-profile names who shared their support. She uploaded an Instagram post of their photo and sent him love.

Jackson’s first-ever residency in Vegas started in May and saw the “What Have You Done For Me Lately” icon perform a total of 18 shows. The Inquisitr previously reported that her concerts continued to get flooded with rave reviews.

In November, Janet is scheduled to perform in Australia for the first time in eight years. She will also perform a rare New Zealand show. She hasn’t performed in the country since her 1998 “The Velvet Rope” world tour.

Jackson is set to headline the event “RNB Fridays 2019,” which will see a number of popular acts take to the stage each night. Described as “Australia’s Biggest Party,” the run of shows are set to be one nostalgic tour. She will tour alongside The Black Eyed Peas, 50 Cent, Jason Derulo, Keri Hilson, and more.

Janet, who is notorious for being a private celebrity, recently shared an adorable photo backstage in Vegas with her twin nephews, per The Inquisitr. The cute snapshot saw the “Because Of Love” legend in between the two kids with their mother. The post quickly racked up over 100,000 likes from loyal fans and gathered in a lot of comments from passionate users.

On Spotify, Janet currently has over 4.4 million monthly listeners, proving she’s still a relevant act today. Her latest single, “Made For Now,” was released last August and featured Latin hitmaker Daddy Yankee. To date, that track has racked up over 20.4 million streams.

To keep up with what Janet is up to, follow her Instagram account for more content.