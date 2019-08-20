Candice Swanepoel & Doutzen Kroes Bare All In Thong Bikinis In Sizzling Photo

The Victoria's Secret Angels little to the imagination while sunbathing on a yacht.

Current and former Victoria’s Secret Angels Candice Swanepoel and Doutzen Kroes were leaving seriously little to the imagination in very revealing bikini looks. The genetically blessed twosome recently enjoyed a vacation to the sunny Spanish island of Ibiza, and a shot shared to Instagram this week proves that they were working hard not to get any tan lines.

A new NSFW photo posted to the social media site by photographer Jerome Duran on August 19 shows Candice (who’s still modeling for the lingerie brand) and close friend Doutzen (who retired as a VS Angel in 2014) laying on their fronts while sunbathing on a luxury yacht as they rocked seriously skimpy swimwear looks.

Both stars proudly showed off their assets as Swanepoel sported a strappy thong bikini from her own line of swimwear, Tropic of C, while letting her long blonde hair flow down her back. As for Doutzen, she struck a similar pose while soaking up the sun in Europe, flashing the flesh in her own tiny triangle leopard-print bikini as she scraped her hair back into a large bun on her head.

Both revealed their impressive tans while enjoying some well-deserved downtime on the water, stretching out their long and toned legs on the deck as several other luxury yachts could be seen in the distance behind them.

But this certainly isn’t the first glimpse at the models’ recent luxury European vacation that fans have been treated to.

Candice has previously opened up about how she feels so confident showing off her body in a bikini, admitting that putting work in at the gym is one of the things that helps her to feel comfortable in front of the camera in nothing but her swimwear or her underwear.

“I think that when you feel fit and healthy you also feel confident in yourself. The two go hand-in-hand,” Kroes’s bestie told Grazia in a 2014 interview.

“I take really good care of my body and that is the fastest way for me to feel good about myself,” Swanepoel added.

She also opened up to the outlet about what it takes to be a Victoria’s Secret Angel.

“For me, it’s about having a love for life and being confident. Having a positive attitude and being healthy are also qualities that Victoria’s Secret Angels have,” said Swanepoel.