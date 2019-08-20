Reese Witherspoon Is Looking To Organize Your Home In A New Netflix Series

Reese Witherspoon is looking to help you organize your home in a new and as-yet-unnamed series to debut on Netflix as the Oscar-winner continues to immerse herself into the wildly popular lifestyle business.

Reese will work alongside actress Molly Sims as an executive producer for the series, which will run for eight episodes and will feature The Home Edit‘s Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin revealed The Hollywood Reporter.

Each episode of the series will feature two home organization topics that will be led by Clea and Joanna. While there will be everyday men and women looking for a way to streamline their lives, there will also be some celebrities thrown into the mix to spice things up as well reported THR.

Reese’s company Hello Sunshine will work with the company Critical Content in producing the series. Hello Sunshine is the Big Little Lies actress’ media company. Its official website explains that the goal of the brand is to create storytelling that celebrates women and puts them at the center of the story.

In September of 2018, the brand created a partnership to push forward a network of female-led podcasts known as The Beam, originally produced by a company called Rooster Teeth said The Hollywood Reporter. In July of that same year, Hello Sunshine also produced an unscripted series starring the actress titled Shine On With Reese which aired on DirecTV and U-Verse. It featured conversations with director Ava DuVernay, Dolly Parton, author Glennon Doyle, and World Cup champion Abby Wambach.

The brand’s official website details the projects that will be forthcoming for the superstar and her team, including podcasts, a merch store, Reese’s book club and relevant stories that shine a light on different women, their challenges and successes.

The actress recently wrapped Season 2 of her hit HBO series Big Little Lies, where she shared the screen alongside Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz, and Laura Dern. She took to her Instagram account where she thanked everyone involved in the production of the show for their hard work on the series that detailed the story of five women in Monterey, California, who became embroiled in a murder investigation.

“I want to say to everyone who worked on Big Little Lies… every single cast member, location scout, camera operator, teamster, film editor, makeup artist, caterer, and prop master on our production who collaborated to give us this opportunity to explore these women’s lives for 2 seasons, THANK YOU from my bottom of my heart,” Witherspoon said in the post. “You have made my whole experience a dream come true.”

The actress currently stars in The Morning Show alongside Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell, airing on Apple TV+. The series explores the fallout for a popular morning show and its two co-hosts when one of them is fired after sexual misconduct allegations.