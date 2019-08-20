Billie Eilish Says Her Style Is No Reason To Slut Shame Others

Billie Eilish is hot property in the music industry right now, and everyone wants a piece of her.

The “Come Out And Play” songstress recently graced the cover of V Magazine for its 20th-anniversary issue and explained in the interview that her own sense of style isn’t a reason to slut shame others.

“Marilyn Monroe” chart-topper Pharrell Williams interviewed Billie for the magazine and got her to open up about her image.

Eilish’s signature style tends to be baggy street-style clothing, and she mentioned that she feels people praise her look as a way of putting others down.

“The positive comments about how I dress have this slut-shaming element. Like, ‘I am so glad that you’re dressing like a boy, so other girls can dress like boys so that they aren’t sluts’,” she expressed.

“That’s basically what it sounds like to me. And I can’t overstate how strongly I do not appreciate that, at all.”

“I have always supported and loved when a woman or a man or anyone in the world feels comfortable in their skin, their body, to show just whatever they want,” the “You Should See Me In A Crown” hitmaker continued.

Billie revealed that she’s always dressed loud because she wants people to look up and notice her.

Her music and look have impacted a lot of her fans who can’t get enough of the star.

Since becoming a music phenomenon, Eilish has broken several chart records. At 17 years of age, the “Lovely” talent became the first artist born in this millennium to top the U.S. album charts with her highly-anticipated debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? The record also debuted at No. 1 in the U.K., Canada, New Zealand, Australia and many other countries.

Her current single, “Bad Guy,” became her first song to chart at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 100 singles chart, and Eilish became the first person born in the 2000s to do so. She recorded a new version of the track with “One Time” chart-topper Justin Bieber.

Eilish first rose to fame after the release and success of her debut EP, Don’t Smile At Me, in 2017. Last week, she celebrated the EP’s second anniversary in an Instagram post. According to Billboard, the album has generated over 1.2 billion digital streams.

At this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, Eilish is nominated for nine awards, including Video of the Year for “Bad Guy.”

To keep up with Billie, follow her Instagram account.