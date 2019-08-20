Victoria’s Secret’s Devon Windsor Sizzles In A Strapless Bikini As She Takes A Dive

Devon's showing off her diving skills in the skimpiest bikini.

Devon Windsor is putting her toned bikini body on full display with a shot of her diving in stunning new vacation photos. The gorgeous Victoria’s Secret model showed off all her hard work in the gym in two new photos posted to her Instagram account on August 19 as she posed by the ocean, even taking an impressive dive straight into the water in her tiny two-piece.

The first new snap had the star modeling a colorful strapless bikini from her own line of swimwear, Devon Windsor Swim, which she officially launched earlier this year. The uber-cute look was made up of a bandeau-style, green polka-dot top and a very skimpy pair of matching bottoms that almost stretched all the way up to her bellybutton to highlight her slim waist.

Climbing up onto the deck in the first snap, the stunning 25-year-old gave her 1.7 million followers a good look at the swimwear and her fit and toned body as her long blonde hair was flowing in the wind.

In the second upload, she headed back into the blue ocean by showing off her diving skills, adopting the perfect form as she elongated her seriously toned model body to launch herself into the water with a luxury yacht in the background.

Fans definitely took notice of the star’s perfect form and flawless bikini body, as the comments section was flooded with messages from her followers on the social media site.

“Gorgeous,” one fan wrote with a kissing and a heart emoji.

Another wrote, “Great dive” with a heart, clapping, and hearts for eyes emoji.

A third told Devon that they thought she was looking “beautiful” with a heart emoji.

Windsor’s has modeled for a number of different looks available from her Devon Windsor Swim line. Most recently she took a walk on the wild side with another fun bikini look she showed off on Instagram.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, the flawless star showed some skin in a colorful animal-print swimsuit in another photo shared to social media. Shortly before, The Inquisitr also shared snaps of the stunning model rocking a plunging white one-piece swimsuit that was also taken from her line.

There’s no doubt that Devon has been looking flawless in her latest campaign photos, and she recently shared her tips and tricks to looking so good in photos while speaking to Hola! magazine.

“I always just say this… even for selfies or anything, just good lighting because there’s nothing worse than bad lighting. Like backlit or like overhead lighting, it just shadows everything wrong,” she said.