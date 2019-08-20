Sofia Richie Rocks Skintight Dress In New Photo, But Fans Notice Another Detail

Sofia Richie is still catching up on her vacation photos as she continues to share lots of pics from her European trip on social media.

Her latest post included a snap of herself enjoying a boat ride in Portofino, southern Italy, as well as a video from the surrounding landscape. In the picture, Sofia sat on the boat and looked directly at the camera while rocking a super tight black dress with red floral details all over as well as a turtle neck. The long sleeves helped her stay warm at night, but the 20-year-old shamelessly flaunted her ample attributes in the figure-hugging ensemble.

She wore her long blonde locks in a sleek bun and used minimal makeup, including only some dark mascara, a dab of contour and blush, and a nude-colored lipstick shade on her world-famous full lips. Sofia accessorized the chic look with a silver watch around her left wrist and a pair of delicate earrings. Behind her, the skies had already started to get dark and the pretty city lights lit up the whole coastal area.

The video she posted alongside the picture featured an even more breathtaking landscape — Portofino’s harbor area and its colorful houses right by the sea, which looked stunning surrounded by a pink and purple sky during sunset.

Still, with so much going on in both the picture and the video, Sofia’s eagle-eyed fans seemed to all notice one minor and rather silly detail: her right pinky nail appeared to be missing! Several of the model’s 5.1 million Instagram followers commented on the slight beauty malfunction, especially considering that she was rocking super cool long nails with a yellow pattern on them — except that one.

“Did your pinky nail come off lol idk why that’s the first thing I noticed but now I’m curious,” one person commented.

Another online user praised her for not being ashamed to post the snap.

“I’m glad to see celebs deal with the struggle of the ‘random broken nail’ syndrome lol.”

In the caption, Sofia reminded her fans that life is all about “experiences and memories,” and while one person joked “woop a nail broke but you ain’t,” others criticized her for not being able to see that not everyone is given the same opportunities.

“[N]ot everyone is rich sofia,” one of her followers pointed out, with someone else promptly agreeing, “experiences would be better with money.”

The daughter of Lionel Richie just recently arrived home after enjoying a lavish tour around southern Europe with her bestie Kylie Jenner, her boyfriend Scott Disick, and lots of other loved ones.