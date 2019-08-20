‘Bachelor in Paradise’s’ Christian Estrada Goes On Disney Date With ’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Ashley Martson

The reality stars documented their date at the Florida theme park on Instagram.

Bachelor in Paradise short-timer Christian Estrada has moved way on from Nicole Lopez-Alvar — and from that beach brawl involving a piñata. The booted Bachelor in Paradise star, who briefly wooed Lopez-Alvar on the ABC dating show, was spotted on a date with 90 Day Fiancé star Ashley Martson over the weekend, Us Weekly reports.

The reality stars spent the day together at Disney World, documenting their outing at the Florida theme park on their Instagram Stories. Shots show the pair arm-in-arm with adorable Disney emoji adorning the snaps.

Us noted that two weeks before their date, Martson, 33, and Estrada, 29, exchanged flirty sentiments on Instagram, with the 90 Day Fiancé star writing she was “blinded from the start” by Estrada. In addition, ahead of their date debut, both Martson’s and Estrada’s individual Instagram Stories seemed to match up at a party. Realitytv2day posted on Twitter what appeared to be a crossover of them at the same party, as they both posted a picture of the same Jenga game structure on the same night.

The Disney date comes as both reality stars have weathered recent romance woes on TV, and fans were quick to react to it.

“A match made in toxic heaven #BachelorInParadise #90DayFiance,” one social media user tweeted.

“That’s a train wreck waiting to happen,” another Twitter user wrote.

Hey, don’t you worry about Christian. He’s already moved on with another reality TV woman. Talk about random. https://t.co/6EmdunQyj7 — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) August 20, 2019

In April, Martson refiled for divorce from her husband, Jay Smith (after previously filing in January but dropping the petition), less than one year after marrying the Jamaican citizen. Smith allegedly cheated on the TLC star with his now-girlfriend, Kayla O’Brien.

Early this summer, Estrada landed on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, but his visit was short-lived. Not long after arriving in Mexico, he got into a physical altercation with fellow castmate Jordan Kimball. The beach brawl ended with Bachelor in Paradise security stepping in, and both men were booted from the show, thus ending their reality TV careers on the ABC franchise.

While the only cameras on Martson and Estrada’s Disney date were seemingly their own cellphones, reality TV cameras have captured their past dates with other people. Earlier this year, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans watched Martson’s relationship highs and lows with Smith unfold on the TLC reality show.

And just last week, Bachelor in Paradise fans witnessed Estrada’s steamy one-on-one date with Lopez-Alvar, which had them exchanging Spanish sentiments while lounging on the beach. The two had major chemistry, but the piñata fight marked the end of their relationship as The Bachelor in Paradise beauty went back to dating Clay Harbor.