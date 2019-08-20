Billie Eilish Becomes The First Artist Born In The 2000s To Top The U.S. Singles Chart

Seventeen-year-old Billie Eilish is one of music’s biggest names right now, and she keeps breaking chart records.

The “You Should See Me In A Crown” hitmaker released her highly-anticipated debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, in March. The record reached No. 1 in the U.K., Australia, Canada, New Zealand and many other countries. The record debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart, and Eilish became the first artist born in this millennium to do so.

Now, the “Ocean Eyes” songstress has broken another record by being the first artist born in the 2000s to top the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart with her latest single, “Bad Guy.”

“@billieeilish’s ‘Bad Guy’ is officially No. 1 on the #Hot100 this week for the first time. It earns Eilish her first No. 1 and dethrones @LilNasX’s ‘Old Town Road,’ featuring @billyraycyrus, which ruled for a record 19 weeks,” Billboard Charts announced.

“@billieeilish is the first artist born in the 2000s to have a No. 1 song on the #Hot100. She was born on Dec. 18, 2001,” Billboard shared in a tweet.

“@billieeilish’s ‘Bad Guy’ is the first song to hit No. 1 on both the #Hot100 and #AlternativeSongs charts since @lorde’s ‘Royals’ in 2016,” Billboard continued in another Twitter post.

Since dropping her album, Billie released a version of “Bad Guy” with Justin Bieber.

Eilish gradually rose to fame after the release of her debut EP, Don’t Smile At Me, in 2017. The record kickstarted her career and introduced the world to her music. After touring and building her profile up, the album has generated over 1.2 billion digital streams, according to Billboard. Last week, she celebrated the EP’s second anniversary in an Instagram post.

Her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, has racked up millions of plays on Spotify where she currently has over 49.8 million monthly listeners, making her the ninth most played act in the world. The singles — “You Should See Me In A Crown,” “Bad Guy,” “When The Party’s Over,” “Bury a Friend” and “Wish You Were Gay” — have all contributed massively to its success. “Bad Guy” is currently her most popular song with over 719 million streams.

At this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, Eilish is nominated for nine awards, including Video of the Year and Best Pop Video for “Bad Guy.” She won Favorite Breakout Artist at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in March.

On Instagram, Eilish has over 35.2 million followers and regularly keeps her fans up to date.