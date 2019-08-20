WWE News: The Undertaker’s TV Return Date And Location Confirmed By Company

Even at 54-years-old, The Undertaker has been making the most out of his part-time schedule with WWE, as this year has seen him take part in more segments and wrestle more matches than usual for the company. And it looks like “The Deadman” has another appearance lined up soon, one that will mark his return to WWE television after just two months away from the company’s weekly shows and pay-per-views.

According to a news release from WWE, The Undertaker will be appearing on the September 10 episode of SmackDown Live, which will be held at Madison Square Garden in New York City. As further noted, this will supposedly be his first-ever SmackDown Live appearance at the iconic location, with tickets for that show, as well as the Monday Night Raw episode scheduled at the same venue on September 9, now available on Ticketmaster.

While the latter claim is true as far as televised appearances on SmackDown Live are concerned, Comic Book wrote that The Undertaker is “no stranger” to Madison Square Garden. So far, Undertaker has wrestled a total of 52 matches inside MSG, with his last televised match in the arena taking place in 2009, as he and John Cena joined forces in a triple threat tag team match against Jeri-Show (Chris Jericho and Big Show) and D-Generation X (Shawn Michaels and Triple H).

The Undertaker did wrestle one house show in MSG last year, as he competed in a six-man tag team match alongside Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns where the trio defeated Baron Corbin, Elias, and Kevin Owens.

Aside from WWE’s Madison Square Garden shows next month being the first in that location since 2009, as noted by WrestlingNews.co, the Raw and SmackDown episodes will also feature the semifinals of this year’s King of the Ring tournament, ahead of the scheduled finals at the Clash of Champions pay-per-view on September 15.

According to WrestlingNews.co, The Undertaker’s last match took place at last month’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view, where he and Roman Reigns defeated the duo of Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre in a No Holds Barred match. One month before that, Undertaker defeated Goldberg at the Super ShowDown pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia, though as Comic Book noted, this was a match that was marred by the “numerous” botches committed by both competitors.

Additionally, The Undertaker is also scheduled to be one of the multiple returning legends booked for the October 2 episode of SmackDown Live, which won’t just be the weekly show’s 20th-anniversary episode but also its first on Fox.