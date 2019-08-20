‘B&B’ Recap For Monday, August 19: Hope Slaps Flo Before Her Arrest

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, August 19 features Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). She was furious because Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) wanted a second chance. Hope blasted Flo and let her know that she could never forgive her for all the months that she lost with Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson). She missed out on Beth’s first laugh, her first smile, and even her first lullaby, per Soap Central.

Flo pointed out that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) also knew and then tried to play the victim. Hope wanted to know why Flo did not tell her the truth before Thomas told her. And when Flo tried to play the Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) card, Hope lashed out and screamed at her.

“He put a dead baby in my arms and told me it was mine!”

Hope noted that Flo did not even feel guilty for what she put Steffy through, per She Knows Soaps. Steffy and Kelly had already bonded with Beth and now she had been taken away from them. She told Flo that she had been deceiving her the entire time.

Hope yelled, “That is what you deserve!” and slapped Flo.

The former croupier wanted Hope to hit her again, but Hope declined the offer. She wanted Flo to leave her life forever. Hope told Flo that she was her uncle’s bastard child and that she was not her cousin.

In the meantime, Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) was pleading Flo’s case to the Logan sisters. However, they showed her no mercy. When Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) entered the living room, he was determined to let Flo pay for her actions. Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) also cut her ties with Flo and called her a thief. Ridge called the cops.

Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) was at the beach house. He told Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) that their father and his henchman were also on their way. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) arrived shortly thereafter. Bill wanted to see Flo and Reese behind bars. Wyatt thought that Flo wouldn’t resist her arrest and also said that she had shown remorse.

Detective Alex Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) arrived at the cabin. He arrested Flo and charged her with fraud and kidnapping. Shauna begged the Logan sisters and Ridge to reconsider, however they remained silent. The detective left the room with Flo, while Shauna cried and pleaded with them to believe that Flo had not meant to get involved in the kidnapping.

