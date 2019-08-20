Tuesday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Xander Is Busted, JJ Wants A Change

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, August 20 reveal that there will be a lot to process in Salem.

According to a recent report by Celebrating The Soaps, Days of Our Lives fans will see the drama from Monday continue to spill over into Tuesday’s episode.

Viewers will watch as Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and his husband Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) look through Xander Kiriakis’ (Paul Telfer) things at the mansion and find a mysterious box.

When the couple opens up the box they will discover Xander’s big secret. He’s been on Kristen DiMera’s (Stacy Haiduk) payroll this entire time. While many already knew that Xander and Kristen were working together back in Memphis, Kristen was believed to be dead, until now.

Will and Sonny will likely be shocked by what they’ve found, and Will will let Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) know all about the evidence against Xander, revealing to him that there is a strong possibility that Kristen is still alive.

Of course, DOOL fans know that Kristen is not only alive, but that she has been back in Salem for months disguised as Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) in an elaborate mask and wig. She’s also wormed her way back into Brady’s bed.

Days of Our Lives fans will also see JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) open up to his girlfriend Haley Chen (Thia Megia) about wanting to move out of the loft.

Haley has been struggling since nearly being killed by Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan). She’s been having PTSD and even trying to medicate to help the situation.

In addition, JJ and Haley’s roommate, Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) has developed romantic feelings for Haley, which has made things awkward all the way around.

Tripp will open up to his step-mother, Dr. Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans), on Tuesday and reveal his feelings for Haley and the rough situation he’s in living with her and JJ.

In addition, Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) will tell her husband John Black (Drake Hogestyn) about the odd encounter that she had with “Nicole.”

It seems that the pieces are starting to fall together and that Kristen’s disguise won’t be able to conceal her identity from all of her enemies in Salem much longer.

In another part of town, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) will wonder why Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) saved her life from Kristen, as the two continue their odd dance around their romantic feelings for one another.

Fans can see all of the drama unfold by tuning into Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.