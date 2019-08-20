MMA Rumors: Brock Lesnar Will Return To UFC If He Gets To Face This Fighter, Per Kurt Angle

Earlier this year, Brock Lesnar shocked mixed martial arts fans when he retired from the sport, instead choosing to remain in WWE and sign a new contract the company. As such, it is widely believed that “The Beast” missed out on an opportunity to face Daniel Cormier in the octagon at UFC 241, which took place on Sunday and saw Cormier lose his heavyweight title to Stipe Miocic in a rematch of their fight last year at UFC 226. However, one of Lesnar’s colleagues in the world of sports entertainment recently suggested that the 42-year-old former three-time WWE Universal Champion could make a UFC comeback if he gets a chance to face one man in specific.

During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani MMA Show, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed a number of topics with the show’s eponymous host, including the possibility that Lesnar might make another return to UFC, much as he did three years ago at UFC 200.

“I hope he does return. I know he said he was retired, but I think the one fight he wants, and I don’t know if it will happen, but he wants to go up against Jon Jones,” Angle said, referencing the 32-year-old UFC light heavyweight champion.

“I think that would be an extraordinary fight. They are very different. Their sizes are completely opposite, but Brock’s a freak. He might not win all of his fights, and he may not be the more polished fighter, but he is an incredible athlete.”

In addition to predicting great things if Brock Lesnar and Jon Jones do indeed face off in the octagon, Angle continued hyping up his WWE colleague’s physical attributes, telling Helwani that Lesnar “could adapt to anything” and play several sports. He said that based on the multiple times he faced the former UFC heavyweight champion in the ring, he knows that Lesnar is a truly “great” and “unbelievable” athlete.

Kurt Angle says that Brock Lesnar still wants to fight Jon Jones.https://t.co/B38S1taQJ3 — Tim Fiorvanti (@tim00) August 19, 2019

Shortly after Angle’s remarks went to press, Jones took to Twitter to comment on the idea of potentially facing Lesnar if the latter chooses to unretire from mixed martial arts.

“Brock is way too slow, I’ll embarrass him.”

Brock Lesnar’s last MMA fight took place on July 9, 2016, as he defeated Mark Hunt at UFC 200 via unanimous decision. This win, however, was overturned later that year and changed into a no-contest after Lesnar tested positive for a banned substance and received a one-year suspension from the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), retroactive to the date of his last fight.

Jones, meanwhile, last fought at UFC 239 in July, where he successfully defended his light heavyweight title against Thiago Santos, as recalled by BJPenn.com.