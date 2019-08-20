Sofia Richie Steams Up Instagram In Unbuttoned Pink Outfit

Sofia Richie has been heating up social media all summer long, and this week was no different.

On Monday, the model took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself rocking a tiny little outfit, which put all of her famous curves on full display.

In the sexy snapshot, Sofia is seen wearing a pink romper with short shorts that flaunted her long, lean legs. She had the top unbuttoned to show off her ample cleavage, and also showcased her tiny waist and toned arms.

Richie had her long, blonde hair pulled back into a sleek bun behind her head and donned a full face of makeup for the photo, which included darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip color.

Sofia, who is the daughter of music royalty Lionel Richie, accessorized her summer chic look with a pair of dark, oversize sunglasses, dangling earrings, and a chunky watch on her wrist.

In the background of the photo a clear swimming pool, complete with sunbathers can be seen, as well as the crystal ocean water, clear blue sky, a rock wall, and some green trees.

Richie gushed over the view in the caption of the picture, revealing that she was at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc.

According to Glamour Magazine, Sofia Richie opened up about her skincare and beauty regimen last year. The model revealed that she can’t go a day without giving her skin the proper cleaning and care it deserves.

Loading...

“I’m a freak when it comes to cleaning my skin. I swear by the Nip+Fab Glycolic Liquid Glow as it keeps my skin clear and makes sure it’s really clean. It’s got exfoliating acids to unblock pores. I absolutely love budget sheet masks, I love the Nip+Fab Dragon’s Blood Fix Plumping Mask Extreme one as it keeps my skin super hydrated when I am constantly travelling for work,” she revealed.

Richie also claimed that she liked to keep her makeup look simple and only use three products. Sofia revealed that she uses foundation, an eyebrow pencil, and some Giorgio Armani powder on her famous face each day.

Sofia also shared the reason behind her trademark bun hairstyle. She says that she usually has her mane slicked back because she leaves coconut oil in her hair as a conditioner much of the time.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie’s style by following her on her social media accounts.