LeAnn Rimes Spices Up Social Media In Sexy Daisy Dukes

LeAnn Rimes is turning up the heat on social media, and her fans are likely enjoying every second of it.

Over the weekend, the country music star took to her Instagram story to share a brand new snap of herself rocking some sexy daisy dukes.

In the photo, LeAnn is seen sporting the tiny denim shorts, which flaunt her long, lean legs. She also added a white, crew neck sweatshirt and some white sneakers for the photo.

Rimes had her long, blonde hair worn loose and parted down the middle. Her mane was styled in straight strands, which fell down her back and over her shoulders.

She also donned a full face of makeup in the picture, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. She added pink blush on her cheeks and a nude lip to complete the glam look.

In the picture, LeAnn is seen standing next to a wax figure of a butler dressed in a suit and holding a silver tray of goodies in his hand. Rimes jokingly pretends to steal some of the figure’s items.

“Took some treats from the butler last night,” she captioned the post as she had a smile on her face.

According to Delish, LeAnn Rimes keeps her famous figure fit in a number of ways. The singer previously revealed that she and her husband, actor Eddie Cibrian, like to workout together.

“We’ll go to SoulCycle. It’s our thing to do together,” she stated, adding that she also takes a jump rope with her everywhere she goes to help her stay on track with her fitness no matter where she is or what she’s doing, and that she also does body weight exercises in her dressing rooms.

Loading...

However, Rimes doesn’t deprive herself of treats now and then, saying she wants to actually enjoy herself while staying toned.

“Now that I’m older, I just want to enjoy life. You want fries and mac and cheese and all the stuff you grew up on,” she said.

Since LeAnn is the step-mother to Eddie’s two sons, Mason and Jake, whom he shares with his former wife — Real Housewives star Brandi Glanville — it may be hard for her to stay too far away from the comfort food when the kids are around, and likely eating some of her favorite snacks.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of LeAnn Rimes’ life by following the singer on her Instagram account.