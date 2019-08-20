Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter Reportedly Engaged In Raunchy PDA

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter are allegedly not trying to hide their romance.

According to Page Six, the two women were spotted out for a date night over the weekend, and they didn’t hold back on the PDA (public display of affection).

One source tells the publication that Cyrus and Carter were all over each other as they hit up celebrity hot spot, The Soho House in West Hollywood on Friday night. The source went as far as to claim that pair were “basically having sex” in the club by flaunting their hookups in every corner of the establishment.

“They were obsessed with each other. They couldn’t keep their hands off each other. They were kissing and making out everywhere. In the bathroom, at the bar, in the middle of the floor. There’s no question they’re together,” the informant dished.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Miley and Kaitlynn have been seen showing some serious affection in public. Just last week, the pair hit up Lake Como together and were snapped by the paparazzi as they snuggled up and kissed while wearing skimpy bikinis and soaking up some sun.

The photos were released just moments after Cyrus’ split with her longtime love and husband of just eight months, Liam Hemsworth, was announced.

Miley Cyrus Spotted Kissing Brody Jenner's Ex Kaitlynn Carter in Italy After Liam Hemsworth Split https://t.co/P0WNYejbOY — People (@people) August 11, 2019

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Liam Hemsworth was allegedly blindsided by the PDA pics of Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter, who have been friends for a long time.

“Their marriage is over and Liam is absolutely heartbroken, but Miley is making up for lost time. He wants to settle down and have a conventional family including kids, but that couldn’t be further from what Miley is after right now,” an insider told The Sun of the couple’s decision to end their marriage.

The source added that Cyrus had made it clear to Hemsworth that she wanted to be able to have fun and explore with other people — both men and women. Liam allegedly had a hard time understanding his wife’s needs and it triggered their unfortunate split.

In the days surrounding the split, Liam was seen in his home country of Australia with his brother, actor Chris Hemsworth. The brothers spent quality time together and were seen surfing and working out.

Miley and Liam met on the set of The Last Song back in 2009. The pair briefly split in 2013. However, they ended up back together and tied the knot back in December at the Tennessee home.

