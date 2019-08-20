Khloe Kardashian Oozes Sex Appeal In Tiny Leopard Bikini

Khloe Kardashian is proving that she’s been putting some hard work in at the gym with her latest bikini photo.

On Monday night, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star knocked Instagram dead when she posted a sultry snap of herself showing off all of her curves in some skimpy swimwear.

In the photo, Khloe is seen laying in a speedboat as she soaked up the sun. She wore the tiniest little leopard-print bikini with blue trim as she got sexy for the camera.

The TV personality flaunted her ample cleavage, toned arms, flat belly, rock-hard abs, long, lean legs, and curvy booty in the photo, as well as the video that accompanied it.

Khloe wore her long, blonde hair braided back and wore a full face of makeup in the post, which included a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter, and a dark berry color on her lips.

The Good American clothing line founder accessorized her beach look with a pair of dark, oversized sunglasses and large, gold hoop earrings. She also sported bright neon yellow polish on her fingernails.

In the background of the picture, a gorgeous body of water can be seen, as well as a blue sky and white clouds.

For fans wanting to know how Khloe Kardashian keeps her body in such great shape, she recently detailed some of her workout routines, revealing that she hits the gym multiple times a week.

Pop Culture reported previously that Kardashian has taken up boxing to keep her body fit and her stress low. She also reportedly does a lot of metabolic circuit training, as well as lifting weights and doing cardio intervals in between sets.

Kardashian even admitted that she focuses on one body part each day so that she can have a full body workout by the end of the week.

As for the rumors that she’s used plastic surgery to obtain her rock-hard bikini body, Khloe’s trainer, Luke Milton, says that is simply not true. Milton, a former soccer player, claims that the reality star works hard in the gym and eats right to get her famous figure.

“She’s extremely committed to her fitness endeavors, she’s extremely disciplined with her nutrition and she is a real athlete in the gym,” Milton stated.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s life by following her on her social media accounts or tuning into Keeping Up with the Kardashians on the E! network.