‘Vikings’ Stars Katheryn Winnick Teases A Reunion With Clive Standen

Katheryn Winnick posted an image of her and 'Vikings' co-star to her Instagram account recently.

Clive Standen and Katheryn Winnick play Rollo and Lagertha respectively in History Channel’s historical drama, Vikings. While Rollo married a princess in Frankia and has since distanced himself from his fellow Vikings, Lagertha continues to battle it out in Kattegat as Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen) tries to bring about her downfall.

Recently, Katheryn Winnick posted an image of herself and Clive Standen to her official Instagram account which has stirred up excitement among fans of the TV series regarding a possible reunion.

“Reunited with my Vikings family,” the caption read and many fans were exciting at the possibility of Standen making a return to Vikings in Season 6.

However, according to Metro, the couple has reunited for a wedding, not for the television series.

In Vikings, it has been suggested that Lagertha and Rollo had an affair while Lagertha was married to Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) and that Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) may actually be Rollo’s son. However, there was nothing illicit about this wedding.

Standen posted the same image of himself and Winnick to his Instagram account but a previous image on his account also showed the couple whose wedding the pair were attending.

Tracey Brennan and Trent Broin, the mutual friends of Standen and Winnick, were married on the weekend. In addition to Standen posting images of the happy couple, Metro also reports that Winnick posted images of the couple to her Instagram stories, captioning it with, “So blessed I got to witness these two powerful souls make it official.”

While fans are happy for the newly married couple and the images shared by Standen and Winnick, what they are really interested in is news regarding Season 6 of Vikings.

It was expected that History Channel would release a new trailer for Season 6 and potentially news of a premiere date at the recent San Diego Comic-Con. While the network didn’t have a Q&A panel there this year, a Vikings event in which fans would have a go at ax throwing was held. Winnick and her co-star Alexander Ludwig attended. Even though fans anticipated it, no new details regarding Season 6 were released at the time.

Winnick has since told fans via her Instagram account that a Season 6 trailer for Vikings is coming. However, as yet, nothing has arrived and fans continue to wait.

Vikings will return to History Channel this year. Previously, it has been confirmed that Season 6 will be the final season for Vikings. However, a spinoff series is potentially in negotiations between the History Channel and Vikings creator Michael Hirst.