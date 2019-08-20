Jill Duggar Shocks With Promotion Of ‘Bedroom Games’ & ‘Sexy Activites’, Fans Think She’s Been Hacked

Jill Duggar is excited about her new book.

It seems that Jill Duggar is branching out a bit, but it’s not what you may think. Fans thought that she was getting a little wild when she started wearing pants and sleeveless tops, but that is nothing compared to the products that she has been promoting lately.

The Duggar daughter loves to promote the products that she deems awesome and encourages her fans to try them as well. However, her latest venture has everyone more than a little shocked. On Monday, Jill took to her Instagram to share something that she is quite anxious to try. She told her followers that they are “missing out” on a book called “A Year of Sexy Dates.” She shared the book as a series of photos on Instagram Stories that she has supposedly partnered with. The book is published by Dating Divas and it’s supposed to help spice up your sex life.

This particular book that Jill Duggar is excited about has different games that couples can play in the bedroom. She shared a few of them, which has fans more than a little shocked and confused. A couple of the games include “Between the Sheets Surprise” and “Positions Dice.” The book shows different games for each month of the year to play with your spouse.

Jill is apparently ready to get her party started with her husband, Derick Dillard, as she wrote, “Yay! So excited this just came in the mail!!”

It seems that the 28-year-old former reality star has really confused her fans as to what is happening. A few of them wondered if Jill’s Instagram had been hacked, and were totally serious with their concern. They think that this is way out of character for a Duggar girl to be promoting something as sexy and intimate as this.

However, this isn’t the first time that she has talked openly about sex. Back in June, she posted a photo of a private evening with Derick for their anniversary and it included the book of Kama Sutra. Many fans were not too happy about that either.

Jill also wrote a long blog about keeping your husband happy in the bedroom and all the things a woman can do to spice up their sex life. She seems to be keeping the theme going with her latest promotion.

Duggar fans are not quite sure what to think about such a devout Christian girl publicly talking about her steamy rendezvous in the bedroom. She sure does seem to love it, though.

Although Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are no longer a part of TLC, you can still keep updated on their family happenings on their social media accounts. They keep getting spicier all the time.