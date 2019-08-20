Kourtney Kardashian Excites Instagram In Bikini Top & Booty Shorts

Kourtney Kardashian is spicing up social media in the hot summer months, and her fans are loving every moment of her.

On Monday, Kourtney took to her Instagram account to share tons of photos from her most recent vacation to Idaho. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star only recently returned home from a long trip to Europe with her kids, but jetted off again for one last summer getaway.

In one photo, Kardashian is seen sitting on the ground wearing a black bikini top and a pair of bright neon yellow booty shorts.

The ensemble flaunted the mother-of-three’s toned arms, ample cleavage, flat tummy, and lean legs as she posed with her knees up and her head resting in her hand.

Kourt sported a bronzed glow all over her body and donned a minimal makeup look for the snap, which included pink blush on her cheeks and nude lip color.

The Poosh founder accessorized her summer look by sporting a pair of black slide-on shoes, some oversized sunglasses, and a black bucket hat, which completely covered her long, dark silky hair. She also held a drink in her hand as she posed for the camera.

In the background of the photo a blue sky with fluffy white clouds can be seen, as well as a body of water and some inflatable water toys.

In another picture, Kourtney Kardashian donned a sweatshirt and black spandex shorts with a baseball cap as she rode in a paddleboat with her daughter, Penelope.

She also rode a wave in a bright orange bikini top, life vest, and skimpy black bottoms while smiling during her day of fun in the sun.

In another snapshot, Kardashian and her younger sister Kendall Jenner posed in front of a gorgeous lake and green trees with Kourtney’s sons, Mason and Reign.

“Kourtney you are a beautiful and natural woman. You look spectacular,” one fan wrote in the comment section of the slideshow.

“You are life goals,” another stated.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kardashian recently opened up about how she gets her body to look and feel its best, revealing that she loves following the keto diet.

“My body never looked better than when I did the keto diet two and half years ago, when I did it for two months. In my experience, I’ve found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet,” Kourtney revealed in a blog post for Poosh back in June.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s lavish lifestyle by following her on Instagram.