Kristen Stewart Is In Deep As She Battles ‘Underwater’ Sea Monsters In New Trailer

Kristen Stewart took the plunge into uncharted territory when she decided to star in the upcoming film, Underwater. The new movie, set for release next January, is about a group of scientists trapped underwater after a devastating earthquake wreaks havoc on their subterranean laboratory, according to IMDb.

Directed by William Eubank and written by Brian Duffield and Adam Cozad, the sci-fi thriller also stars Vincent Cassel, Jessica Henwick, Mamoudou Athie, and T.J. Miller.

Stewart called Underwater “a survival movie about a bunch of people that don’t know each other, and the strange, occasionally existential conversations that ensue.” Kristen explained more about the upcoming movie during an exclusive interview appearing on the Entertainment Weekly site on August 18.

“The underlying story [is about disrupting] something that really should be left in its natural state, and what you can unearth — that’s what keeps it scary.”

Stewart said that Underwater is “a really dark, scary meditation on isolation” and that her character, Norah, exhibits a “fragile nature” Kristen states is not fully explained.

“Information about her sort of filters out throughout really traumatic events,” she said.

The 29-year-old star admits that Underwater was not easy to make. She said it was “really long and just drippy and cold and f—ing hard… It really pulls out the best and worst parts of people.”

Kristen discovered how difficult it was to wear the costumes made for the movie since they were extremely heavy, making them tough to negotiate while attempting to walk around. Besides that, the actress also had other concerns.

“I really don’t like being held down, I don’t like confined spaces, I’m not a strong swimmer.”

The intrepid actress said that when she and her colleagues made the film, nearly the entire cast felt as if they “were all dying” due to what they had to wear.

Meanwhile, Underwater — which was filmed New Orleans, Lousiana in 2017 — has been three years in the making. Because Disney purchased 20th Century Fox within that time frame, the movie’s release date was delayed, stated IMDb.

Loading...

Underwater‘s two-and-a-half-minute trailer, made available on Monday, showed aspects of Kristen’s Norah as a leading explorer of the deep. Rocking a shocking, platinum-colored crew cut, she found herself in extremely precarious situations while fending for herself some seven miles below the ocean’s surface.

Kristen Stewart can be seen in the sci-fi monster movie, Underwater, when the horror film is released on January 10, 2020.

The Twilight actress also stars in Elizabeth Banks’ Charlie’s Angels remake, debuting in theaters November 15, and in Happiest Season, currently in pre-production.