‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5: Morgan Distances Himself From Grace As He Grapples With Old Trauma

Before a relationship can start between Morgan and Grace, Morgan calls things off.

In Episode 10 of Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, Morgan (Lennie James) and Grace (Karen David) were forced together in a dangerous mission that saw their relationship bloom, and then fizzle out before it had even truly begun.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 10 ( titled “210 Words Per Minute”) of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 5. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

When the group hears from a survivor named Chuck who is trapped inside a mall, a small group is sent in to help him. Morgan, Grace, and Dwight (Austin Amelio) quickly enter the mall but Dwight is called away on a side mission that sees Grace and Morgan having to deal with the large group of the undead inside the mall.

In the process, Grace and Morgan are drawn together as Grace has some worrying health issues and they decide to try and access an urgent care facility inside the mall. Over the course of the episode, Grace and Morgan grow closer and Morgan opens up about his wife and son, both of whom he lost early on in AMC’s original zombie series, The Walking Dead.

As the episode drew to a close, many viewers were eager to see the relationship between these two characters develop further but, as TV Line points out, Morgan ended the relationship before it had even begun as he chose to search out Althea (Maggie Grace) in the next episode of Fear the Walking Dead.

Van Redin / AMC

Considering how much Morgan has grappled with the loss of his family since the outbreak began, it comes as no surprise that he would push Grace aside before he really had a chance to form a serious relationship. Since the introduction of Tess (Peggy Schott) in the previous episode of Fear the Walking Dead, the notion of Morgan still not having dealt with the loss has become evident, and this continuing theme seems likely moving forward into the next episode, at least.

However, as Forbes pointed out, having Morgan reject Grace at this point in time might not be a good move by AMC. Grace has just opened up to Morgan about her fears regarding her own health. In addition, the fact that her health issues likely stem as a result of radiation poisoning, it is very possible that Grace is dying. To have Morgan cast Grace aside after this may come off as callous to viewers.

Of course, whether or not this relationship has truly been nipped in the bud remains to be seen, and viewers will just have to tune in to upcoming episodes of Fear the Walking Dead in order to find out more.

Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 11, titled “You’re Still Here,” on August 25.