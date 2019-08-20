‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5: Grace Is Given The Option To Find Out More About Her Health

As the group heads into a mall, Grace is given the opportunity to access an urgent care facility.

In the latest episode of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, Grace (Karen David) is given the opportunity to find out if her health issues are related to radiation poisoning. However, a large group of undead makes it a challenging situation for all involved.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 10 ( titled “210 Words Per Minute”) of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 5. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

In Episode 10 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5, Grace, Morgan (Lennie James), and Dwight (Austin Amelio) take a trip to the mall in an effort to locate a survivor who has requested help from them. In the process, Grace realizes that she can get access to an X-ray machine and find out if she has any adverse health effects as a result of radiation poisoning.

Grace was first introduced in Fear the Walking Dead after the discovery that she was in the area and looking for escaped radioactive members of the infected. Viewers then found out that she once worked for a local nuclear power plant and was searching for her co-workers in an effort to keep others safe from their radioactive bodies. As a result of this, Grace had been exposed to what she considers dangerous levels of radiation.

Van Redin / AMC

Since then, Grace has been concerned about her health and when the effects of radiation poisoning will show up. As Entertainment Weekly points out, in the latest episode of Fear the Walking Dead, she and Morgan try to enter an urgent care facility in the hope of using the X-ray machine there. At least then, Grace would know for certain if she had the early stages of cancer.

The mission was a dangerous one, though, and both she and Morgan had to divert the undead away from the facility. Over the course of the episode, the realization came to Grace that the mission might be too dangerous and that perhaps she really didn’t want to know her fate. By the end of the episode, it was decided that she really didn’t want to know what the future had in store for her and the pair went on to locate the survivor that had called them out to the mall in the first place. Unfortunately, this survivor didn’t have such a happy ending.

Of course, Grace is not the only character in Fear the Walking Dead who has to worry about exposure to radiation. Previously, Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) was splashed with the blood of a radioactive zombie and now has to wait to find out if she will have any adverse health problems in the future.

Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 11, titled “You’re Still Here,” on August 25.