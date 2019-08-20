JLo Sets Instagram On Fire In White Swimsuit & Matching Dagger Stilettos

Jennifer Lopez is looking better than ever. The “Dinero” singer may be 50, but this is one A-Lister who comes with a body to rival starlets half her age.

JLo has been rocking an array of glittery stage outfits for her It’s My Party tour. The star will, however, enjoy some downtime in a swimsuit, with recent social media activity appearing to be proof. As The Inquisitr recently reported, JLo appeared relaxing on a netted part of a water vessel as she soaked up the sun in a burgundy-colored bathing suit. It looks like the singing superstar has delivered another swimwear update, although this one came from a studio.

Earlier today, Jennifer took to her Instagram stories. She posted a photo that ticked boxes for simplicity, but it likewise upped the ante by virtue of seeing the star sizzling in a white swimsuit. JLo’s photo showed her striking a pose against white walls with no other colors visible besides a dark floor. The mother of two was showcasing her fierce and rock-hard body in a strappy one-piece matching the walls, with footwear appearing to complete the all-white look. Jennifer’s dagger-heeled stilettos were elongating her insane legs, with semi-profile positioning further enhancing the star’s world-famous booty and curvy waist.

While JLO did appear to have tagged her photographer, her own superimposed Instagram handle blocked the name from view. JLo also didn’t state when the photo was taken – while fans might have argued that the photo was a throwback, heavy makeup could well have made it a recent snap.

One thing that isn’t up for discussion in JLo’s life is her fiancé Alex Rodriguez. The former baseball star went from boyfriend to husband-to-be earlier this year with an engagement announcement that made global headlines. JLo and Alex are now a Hollywood power couple, with regular social media displays reminding fans that the “Jenny From The Block” singer has finally found herself a keeper.

JLo mentioned her first date in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres – amazingly, it looked like Jennifer was the one who was all shy during the meal. She mentioned Alex going to the bathroom and a little naughty texting that occurred.

“He’s walking back toward the table and I see him coming and my phone beeps, and I think it’s my girlfriend and I look down. and he goes, ‘You look sexy AF.’ And I was like, ‘OK!'” she said, per In Style.

With her warm personality, multiple talents, and today’s reminder of her killer body, it’s of little surprise why Rodriguez was (and is) so smitten.