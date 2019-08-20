Tuesday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Lauren Demands Answers

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, August 20 brings a shocking proposal from Adam while Lauren demands answers from Michael. Plus, Zoe introduces herself to Summer.

Lauren (Tracey Bregman) wants answers from Michael (Christian LeBlanc), according to the latest edition of Soap Opera Digest. Several things Michael has recently done have not added up. He dropped Nick (Joshua Morrow) with a dubious excuse. Then, Michael represented Adam (Mark Grossman), which is unusual behavior for sure. Plus, now Michael is running for District Attorney again, and it is all just a bit too much for Lauren. She realizes that there’s something her husband is keeping from her, and she is tired of being left out of his decisions. Lauren feels pretty suspicious that all this has to do with Adam, but Michael still doesn’t open up to his wife, which could end up causing issues. Lauren knows how Michael gets when he protects Kevin (Greg Rikaart), and she wants to ensure that he lets her know what is going on.

Meanwhile, Zoe (Anna Grace Barlow) introduces herself to Summer (Hunter King). She feels like she knows Summer because Zoe follows the Newman granddaughter on social media. It’s pretty clear that Zoe holds no ill will toward Kyle (Michael Mealor) or Theo (Tyler Johnson) for anything that happened. It also looks like Zoe might stick around because she seems to appreciate Theo. This situation has all the elements of a classic Summer plot, but it seems as if Kyle’s ex-wife has grown up a bit lately. Summer appeared to genuinely wish both Kyle and Lola (Sasha Calle) well on their wedding, so it is tough to tell how Zoe will fit in with everyone since she did not end up blowing up Kyle’s wedding in the way Theo hoped she would.

Loading...

Finally, Adam shocks Sharon (Sharon Case), according to CBS Soaps In Depth. He proposes to his ex-wife out of the blue. It is difficult to see what Adam’s plan is in asking Sharon to marry him after she recently took a step back from him. Sharon seemed to regret her recent decision to spend the night with Adam, and she even made moves towards making amends with Rey (Jordi Vilasuso).

Now Sharon has a question to answer, and Adam does his best to make sure she gives him the answer he wants. There’s a real possibility that the next Genoa City wedding will make Sharon a Newman once again.