‘Spice Girl’ Geri Halliwell Breaks Instagram In Tiny Swimsuit On Jet Ski: ‘Scream If You Wanna Go Faster!’

Something about the Spice Girls will always be legendary. The pop group that ushered in Girl Power may no longer be 20-somethings, but these ladies will be big names forever. The famous five have gone their separate ways with various career paths, but each has stayed relevant in her own way.

Geri Halliwell (married name Horner) is proving that being 47-years-old hasn’t affected her youthful spirit and sizzling swimsuit body. Ginger Spice may be married and a mother, but her fun streak is still alive and well. The singer’s latest Instagram activity has had such an effect on social media, it’s even gone viral, and The Daily Mail quickly picked up on Geri’s recent posts.

Geri took to Instagram earlier today with a video that was followed by a still image. While both proved popular, the video seemed the winner. It came with a zooming Geri on a jet ski and a caption that directly referenced one of the Spice Girls’ most famous tracks.

The video showed Geri mastering the motor vehicle with remarkable skill. The balance was on-point, and the jet ski was being steered by one muscular body. Pint-sized as Geri may be, her super-ripped frame more than makes up for her height. The star was rocking a tiny white swimsuit underneath a life jacket, with fans seeing her strong legs and gym-honed arms.

The video racked up over 31,000 views in seven hours. Geri’s still photo of herself smiling for the camera on the jet ski received fewer likes, but it didn’t go unnoticed. The video really seemed to bring out fans in full force, though. Many comments quoted the mentioned song, with some fans even begging Geri to release new music.

Geri has participated in the Spice Girls’ high-profile reunion tour this year. She was joined by the band’s other faces: Emma Bunton, Mel B, and Mel C knocked out the hits, although Victoria Beckham did not join them.

As The Daily Mail reports, Geri’s video today came from her Croatian vacation. The redhead is currently soaking up the European sunshine with husband Christian Horner. The couple celebrated four years of marriage earlier this year. Together, the couple is parents to a daughter, although Geri is also a mother to another daughter from a previous relationship.

For many fans, not seeing Victoria Beckham complete the famous five on stage was a source of upset. The fashion designer and wife to soccer player David Beckham appears to be done with music, though. Her luxury fashion label has exploded in recent years, with the likes of Meghan Markle, Michelle Obama, and Eva Longoria all wearing her designs.

Geri has proven that she’s still packing a punch, though. Fans wishing to see more of Geri should follow her Instagram.