Lindsay Lohan Exposes Chest In Mesh-Netted Swimsuit With Soaking Wet Hair In The Jungle

Lindsay Lohan is heating up Instagram. The Mean Girls actress took to the platform with a racy set of photos today that managed to pull off both sexy and cute. If anyone’s got both vibes going strong, it’s this 33-year-old.

Lindsay’s photos showed her shot outdoors in a lush jungle setting. Given that the star is currently judging on Australia’s version of The Masked Singer, she may well be on the sunny continent. While Lindsay didn’t confirm her location today, her setting was definitely exotic. The redhead appeared amid natural rocks and water, with nearby greenery backing onto rugged earth supporting wooden structures.

Lindsay seemed to be in the mood for some unusual swimwear today. Given how great she looked, fans were likely grateful that the actress had snapped her outdoor moment. Lindsay was showing a fair amount of skin in a sexy black swimsuit with mesh-netted panels. While the star’s first photo only showcased Lindsay’s thighs and slim back, the second delivered a cleavage flash via the bathing suit’s plunging neckline. The swimsuit’s black color palette was chopped up by fiery red and orange amid blue, with the former hues matching Lohan’s trademark red hair. Given that the actress’ locks were mostly soaking wet, it can be assumed that the photo op was a post-dip situation.

Lindsay sent her fans her breath-taking smile in the second photo, although the first took a more demure route via a direct gaze and a partially-covered face.

Lindsay’s update quickly proved popular. It had racked up over 29,000 likes within two hours of going live. The same time frame brought over 411 fans into the post’s comments section.

Today’s photos definitely offered some contrast to Lindsay’s recent social media activity. The star has been taking to Instagram to promote her appearances on The Masked Singer, with fans largely appearing to have loved seeing Lindsay behind a judging desk in her glitzy outfits. Recent posts have seen Lindsay rock a semi-sheer and shimmery gold mini dress, alongside flashing a little chest in a stylish pink number with a plunging neckline.

Lindsay may not have had much success with her Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club reality series being canceled, but it looks like this former child star is still in demand. Likewise reflective of Lindsay’s long-standing popularity is her Instagram following. With 7.8 million followers, it’s fair to say that this star’s days as a relevant face aren’t over. Lindsay’s account is also followed by major celebrities including Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus, and Bella Thorne.