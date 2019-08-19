Nadine Leopold Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Swimsuit

Nadine Leopold’s latest Instagram post is delighting her army of fans.

Over the past few days, the model has been enjoying a tropical vacation and luckily for her legion of Instagram followers — she has been sharing photos from the trip. While some of the snapshots have included pictures of her adorable pooch, countless others are ones of her clad in a swimsuit. In the most recent photo that was shared with fans, Nadine sizzled in an NSFW one-piece.

In the gorgeous snapshot, Nadine strikes a pose in front of the mirror, holding her camera at the same level as her face and posing at a side-angle. The blonde-bombshell wears her long locks pulled halfway back with a few pieces falling in her face. The model appears to be wearing a little bit of makeup, mostly some eyeliner and mascara. Her stunning figure is on full display in the photo as she leaves little to the imagination in a tiny ombre suit that nearly falls off her chest.

The suit features criss-cross ties in the middle, offering some glimpses of cleavage. The bottom of the suit also leaves little to be desired, hitting well above her hip bone as her toned and tanned legs take center stage in the shot.

In just a few short hours of the post going live, it’s earned the model rave reviews from fans, racking up over 6,000 likes, in addition to 80-plus comments.

While some followers commented on the photo to let Nadine know she looks gorgeous, countless others couldn’t help but gush over her flawless figure. A few others simply commented using flame and heart emoji to express their love.

“You’re lovely baby so beautiful,” one follower commented with a series of flame emoji.

“You look absolutely stunning and are glowing from the inside out!,” another fan chimed in.

“Absolutely stunning!!,” one more raved with heart and flame emoji.

This summer, the model has been rocking a number of NSFW bikinis and swimsuits in photos. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model snapped another sexy selfie in the mirror. In the photo, the model was tilting her head to the side while her long, blonde locks were worn on her shoulder. The blonde bombshell appeared to be wearing minimal makeup for the photo while she accessorized the look with a few small gold necklaces. But it’s the 25-year-old’s killer figure that was on full display in the steamy photo as she showcased her figure in a barely-there white string bikini.

This just goes to show that Nadine was born to rock a swimsuit.