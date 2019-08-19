Caelynn Miller-Keyes Flaunts Perfect Bikini Figure On Instagram, ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Is All Smiles

Caelynn Miller-Keyes may be shedding a lot of tears on-screen each week during Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, but her real-world life looks to be going fairly well these days. The former Bachelor contestant and beauty queen just shared a knock-out look via her Instagram page and her fans are going wild over this one.

Miller-Keyes is partnering with the clothing and beauty brand boohoo and she is joining a number of others at “Camp boohoo” this week. On Monday afternoon, Caelynn shared a pair of photos to her Instagram page as the event kicks into full gear and she looks fabulous.

In the first photo, the Bachelor in Paradise star is shown wearing a boohoo snakeskin print bikini ensemble as she stands on a dock with a lake and gorgeous landscape behind her. Caelynn’s blond-brown hair is hanging in beachy waves over her shoulders and she is flaunting a little bit of cleavage with this somewhat revealing bikini top.

The second photo is an especially gorgeous one of Miller-Keyes. The Bachelor in Paradise star is wearing the same boohoo bikini, but this is a full-length shot that flaunts Caelynn’s insane physique. She is standing on her tip-toes with her arms raised over her head and she’s smiling towards the camera as she stands on the dock.

In this position, it is impossible to miss Caelynn’s sexy curves. Her flat tummy and long, lean legs quickly set pulses racing and Bachelor in Paradise fans were quick to show their love for this look.

At this point, Caelynn has nearly 870,000 followers on Instagram. Within just the first three hours of these photos being on her page, Miller-Keyes’ bikini shots had received nearly 90,000 likes. Several hundred of Caelynn’s followers added comments as well, and some of those were from fellow franchise veterans.

Franchise veteran Annaliese Puccini called Caelynn a “babe” while former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky said she loved this post. Fellow Bachelor in Paradise co-stars Clay Harbor and Demi Burnett liked Caelynn’s post and it looks like they had plenty of company in wanting to show their love for this one.

Bachelor in Paradise spoilers suggest that Caelynn isn’t done shedding tears on-screen quite yet. In fact, things are said to get far more complicated before Season 6 wraps up. However, as The Inquisitr has shared, the buzz is that Caelynn and her BIP beau Dean Unglert are actually together off-screen now and that might have something to do with the ear-to-ear grin she has in these new photos.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes has certainly had her fair share of ups and downs this year as she has looked for love on both The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise. Do these gorgeous new photos hint at a happy ending for Caelynn after all of these difficult months? Fans are hoping so and cannot wait to see how this season ends for her.