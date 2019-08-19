Kendall Jenner & Hailey Baldwin Eat The Paparazzi Alive In Sports Bras & Spandex Leggings Sipping Smoothies

The paparazzo snapping Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber (formerly Baldwin) today will likely be dining out on their photos. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and supermodel wife to Justin Bieber were snapped leaving a pilates studio earlier today, with Just Jared‘s photographers appearing hot on the pair’s heels.

A regular morning outing from 23-year-old Kendall and 22-year-old Hailey seemed to have turned into a dangerous game: while these two models were attracting press photographers, the industry’s cameramen may not have been prepared for Kendall and Hailey’s ability to eat the cameras alive. Then again, these are two of the world’s biggest fashion faces.

Photos showed Kendall and Hailey almost twinning with their looks. Both girls were flaunting their sizzling frames in tiny sports bras and spandex leggings. While Hailey had opted for an all-black finish with hints of white stripes on her leggings, Kendall had switched things up a bit. The Adidas spokesperson was rocking a black palette for bottoms and a sweater wrapped around her waist, but her sports bra was an olive shade of green. The two were snapped with her heads down as they sipped on refreshing smoothies, with both stars shielding their faces from the sun behind a pair of shades.

While a full face of makeup can be expected from both Kendall and Hailey on the red carpet, today saw the pair fresh-faced and makeup-free. Both models appeared to be glowing from their workout. Clearly, they’d sweated it out in the pilates class.

Both Kendall and Hailey have been making headlines of late. Freshest in the news is People‘s report that Hailey will be having a wedding with Justin Bieber. The couple’s 2018 nuptials came without a big bash, with fans only finding out about the husband and wife status via a social media post. While neither Hailey nor Justin appears to have confirmed the news, a source reporting to People stated that the couple has been “planning” their wedding for “a while.”

Kendall, meanwhile, is single. The model ended her relationship with NBA star Ben Simmons back in May. Since then, Kendall has mostly made headlines for her high-profile travels and career. Earlier this year, Kendall vacationed in Mykonos, Greece, with both the paparazzi and Kendall herself documenting the fun-filled travels.

Kendall’s Instagram also seems to be reflecting just how powerful her social media grip is. The model has been taking to the platform to endorse the various brands she fronts, with this month seeing Kendall in a paid post for skincare brand Proactiv. Kendall rounded off July with a promotional post for oral care brand Moon.

Fans wishing to see more of Kendall and Hailey should follow their Instagram accounts.