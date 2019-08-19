Blac Chyna Goes Braless Under Dangerously Skimpy Dress

Blac Chyna is flaunting her curves on her Instagram feed today. The model and reality TV star has been on roll for the past several days, using Instagram to showcase different aspects of her life, from her modeling work to moments with her kids.

On Monday, the model kicked off the week with a couple of sizzling snapshots of herself in a dangerously skimpy dress that showcases her killer figure, putting her famous curves front and center. In the shots, Blac Chyna is lying on her side in an elegant outdoor sofa as she rocks a striped pink minidress that features long sleeves and a plunging neckline that comes down to her sternum.

In addition, the front of the dress boasts a slightly loose fit that causes its neckline to open up a little, exposing even more of her chest, putting her cleavage front and center. As she indicated in her caption and via the tags she included with her post, the outfit she is wearing is from Fashion Nova, a brand she models for and often promotes on her Instagram feed.

The 31-year-old model — who is best known for her previous relationship with Rob Kardashian and being the mother of his daughter, Dream — completed her look with a pair of nude sandals and a silver necklace that gives her outfit a touch of sparkle.

Blac Chyna is wearing her raven hair in a middle part and down in tight waves that cascade over her shoulder and arm. She opted to keep her makeup neutral, enhancing her features with a light peach eyeshadow and nude lipstick.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Blac Chyna shared with her almost 16 million Instagram followers — racked up more than 12,400 likes and upwards of 155 comments within about an hour of being posted, promising to garner quite a bit more throughout the evening. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her looks and to engage with her caption, in which she hoped her followers have a productive week.

“Same to you sis,” one user wished her, trailing the comment with a double pink heart emoji.

“Thank you! I got it,” another one chimed in, adding a series of diamond emoji to the message.

In addition to today’s shots, Blac Chyna recently shared several other snapshots from her photo shoot with Fashion Nova, including one in which she rocks a neon green bikini.