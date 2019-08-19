Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Are Reportedly ‘Very Excited’ About Their Upcoming Wedding Celebration

The couple will reportedly have an official wedding ceremony next month.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are reportedly having a re-do of their “I Dos” in September. According to People, the couple, who legally wed at a New York courthouse last year, has been planning a wedding party to celebrate their vows with friends and family.

“They decided in May that they would get married in September, so they have been planning for a while,” an insider told the publication. “Hailey works with a planner.”

After news first broke that the couple tied the knot, a source told People that the couple had plans of having a religious ceremony.

“They are trying to keep the wedding details quiet, but both seem very excited,” said the insider. “They are very happy about their married life together.”

According to TMZ, the couple’s upcoming wedding ceremony may also serve as an anniversary party. However, the exact date for the celebration has not been released.

A source also told the publication that the pair will be sending out wedding invitations very soon.

While the couple has remained tight-lipped about their upcoming wedding party, Hailey disclosed some details to The Cut in September 2018.

“[H]aving it in the woods would be so beautiful. My sister will be my bridesmaid…” revealed the model. “And maybe Justin’s… sister as a flower girl.”

In the interview, the bombshell went on to say she realizes many people believe she is too young to be married. She stated both her sister and parents married young, and she does not understand why someone should have to wait until they’re older. She added her parents are completely supportive of her relationship and adore Justin.

The couple appears to be happier than ever.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Justin recently took to Instagram to declare his love for his wife. The “I Don’t Care” singer posted numerous pictures of Hailey.

“I fall more in love with you every… day… I would be lost without you,” the “What Do You Mean?” singer wrote in the caption.

The sweet post racked up more than 3.6 million likes.

This was not the first time the singer gushed about his wife on social media.

In July, the 25-year-old uploaded an intimate picture of the pair, cuddling in bed, reported Entertainment Tonight.

“My lips get jealous of my arms cuz I can hold you with them,” read the caption.

