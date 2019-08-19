Demi Rose Strips Down To Barely-There Bikini In Bali

Demi Rose Mawby headed to Indonesia recently to do some modeling, and she’s been loving her time in Bali.

According to The Daily Mail, Demi Rose recently posed for a set of racy photos where she sported a barely-there bikini, and her fans are sure to love the new snaps.

In the photos, the model is seen wearing a very tiny brown snakeskin bikini, which flaunted her massive cleavage, toned arms, flat belly, long, lean legs, and curvy hips.

Mawby had her long, dark brown hair slicked back behind her head and styled in straight strands the fell down her back. She also sported a full face of makeup for the photos, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow.

She also added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter, and a glossy nude color on her lips to complete the glam look.

Demi accessorized the skimpy swimwear with a headband around her forehead, red polish on her fingernails, and a ring on her finger.

In one photo, Mawby tugs at the sides of her bikini bottoms, and in another, she turns around to show off her curvy booty in the racy thong.

The background of the photos boasts tons of green foliage and trees as Demi strikes a seductive pose for the camera.

Meanwhile, Demi Rose Mawby’s bikini body isn’t easy to maintain. The model previously revealed that she is very conscious of what she eats, and hits the gym as well.

Loading...

However, it isn’t always as simple as working out. Demi claims that she has to count her calories or she’ll gain weight from any sweet treats she may indulge in.

“I try to keep as healthy as I can. With travelling, it’s hard to work out, I travel across the world but try to keep my routine. Everyone says I’m the healthiest person they know. The fattiest thing I will ever eat is nuts and peanut butter,” Demi stated.

“My figure just gains weight so fast. Any bad thing I eat my body isn’t used to it and just puts on the weight. That means no birthday cake All I’ve eaten today is nuts. I’ve managed to eat a whole pot. I feel guilty as there’s a lot of fat in the nuts. That’s my treat! So I’m happy!” Mawby dished.

Fans can see more of Demi Rose Mawby and her sexy photos by following her on Instagram.