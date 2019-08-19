Luann De Lesseps Says There Will Be A New ‘RHONY’ Cast Member Next Season

It looks like there’s a shakeup coming to the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City.

Earlier today, cabaret star Luann de Lesseps appeared on SiriusXM with Michelle Collins where they discussed their hit show and potential shake-ups to the cast. Currently, Luann, Bethenny Frankel, Dorinda Medley, Tinsley Mortimer, Sonja Morgan, and Ramona Singer are all expected to return to the series next season but newcomer Barbara Kavovit has reportedly been axed from the series after just one season. On the radio show, Us Weekly shares that Collins got some valuable info from de Lesseps.

It all started when Collins said that she guesses Ramona was vying for her pal, Missy Pool, to join the show. But the mother of two was pretty quick to shoot down those rumors, telling Collins that the role already has been filled.

“I don’t think that’s going to happen. I think they already cast somebody else. Can’t tell you who, but I think they did!”

The 54-year-old then went on to share that she doesn’t know too much about this alleged newcomer and remained tight-lipped, not revealing a name or any other details. The news of Barbara’s departure is not yet official but she did reply to a fan on Instagram this past weekend who asked if she was returning to the series by simply saying, “don’t think so love,” with a purple heart emoji.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that the ladies of the Big Apple are all bringing their A-Game to the upcoming season of the hit show. After RHOC star and housewife OG Vicki Gunvalson was demoted from her role on the series this season, the ladies all want to make sure that they bring the drama so their role on the show isn’t taken away in the future.

“They are all satisfied and excited to be returning next season,” a source shared of the returning ladies.

“They all seem excited to get back to filming later this month. Everyone wanted to come back and everyone wanted everyone to come back, despite any tensions because at the end of the day, they love to film together.”

The same insider went on to reveal that despite many of the ladies being on the cast for quite some time, nobody feels safe anymore and Ramona, in particular, is planning on continuing the drama between herself and Luann to keep her role on the show viable. It will be interesting which New Yorker is set to join these ladies in all of the drama next season.