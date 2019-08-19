Serena Campbell Goes Topless In Spain On Vacay With Beau Aziz Ansari

Comedian Aziz Ansari and his girlfriend Serena Campbell are enjoying a vacation in Spain, and the couple got comfortable.

According to TMZ, Campbell went topless at the beach. Ansari’s girlfriend wore only a tiny pair of bikini bottoms, and the two strolled on the sandy shores of the island of Formentera. The Denmark native is no stranger to topless beaches, but she started the outing wearing a bikini. However, her top quickly came off as the sun rose higher.

The comedian and Campbell have dated for at least one year. Their first appearance together happened in New York at the U.S. Open tennis championship. Campbell also came up in Ansari’s Netflix stand up comedy special Right Now in a bit where he discussed interracial relationships. Aziz noted that somebody always has something to say about his relationship, whether it is outright racist or faux acceptance. The fact that it is still a “thing” that people of two different races like Ansari and Campbell date is part of the problem.

Ansari said that many people think that as a person in showbusiness, he should not date a white woman because it propagates the idea that “white beauty” should be put upon a pedestal. The thing is, he does not care because he and Campbell share a deep connection, and Ansari is not willing to let other people tell him who he should or should not date.

According to a People report, Campbell is a 29-year-old Ph.D. student in physics. They spent time together last fall in New York City, and earlier last year, they were spotted in Nashville and Denmark.

In 2017, Ansari received an allegation of sexual harassment from an anonymous woman. The comedian maintained that the situation was a consensual encounter, but she characterized it as assault. The anonymous article appeared on Babe.net, and the comedian kept a low profile for a while after that.

In a statement, the comedian said that he did go on a date with the woman, but that he felt everything that had happened was consensual.

“The next day, I got a text from her saying that although ‘it may have seemed okay,’ upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable,” the comedian’s statement continued.

“It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said.”

Ansari continues to support the Me Too movement, and he took the woman’s words to heart and reflected on the situation.

Aziz Ansari was spotted stepping out with girlfriend Serena Campbell today and displaying some cute PDA https://t.co/r0ApRZeJQv — JustJared.com (@JustJared) September 20, 2018

For now, he and his girlfriend are enjoying some time together on the beach.