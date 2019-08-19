Constance Nunes Flaunts Killer Body In Tiny White Bikini & White Cowboy Boots

Constance Nunes seemingly never has a bad looking day, as she can even make mechanic gear look sexy, which her Instagram fans surely know. However, that doesn’t mean that the Portuguese-American beauty doesn’t like to rock sexy bikinis and flaunt her killer curves every once in a while, too.

That is what the Car Masters: Rust to Riches star did on Sunday when she took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of sizzling snapshots of herself in a minuscule swimsuit that leaves almost nothing to the imagination. In the photos, the 29-year-old brunette bombshell is standing on a desert location as she rocks a tiny white two-piece bathing suit that consists of a triangle top with spaghetti straps that go over the model’s shoulders, pushing her chest up in a way that accentuates her cleavage, which puts her buxom figure in full evidence.

Nunes teamed her racy top with a pair of matching bottom whose thin straps sit high on her sides and low at the front, helping accentuate her hourglass figure by contrasting her full, wide hips with her itty-bitty waist and toned abs. The bikini she is wearing features the yellow star logo of Rockstar Energy Drink on the left cup of her bikini top and also on the front of her bottoms.

The model is also holding a can of the energy drink in her hand to promote the beverage. In addition to this first shot, Nunes also shared another photo of herself posing with her back to the camera. In this second shot, the model shows off her derriere by wearing the thong-cut bottoms, which put her backside front and center.

The model and reality TV star completed her look with a denim jacket that she is wearing off her shoulders and a pair of white cowboy boots that give her look an edge.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Nunes shared with her 337,000 Instagram followers — had garnered about 27,000 likes and more than 280 comments in under a day of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for her.

“Almost as hot as the stang,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a call me hand emoji.

“I’m fairy sure that I am in love with you,” another fan raved, adding a red heart emoji at the end of the message.

“Uuuuuuuuhhhfff,” a third fan simply added, pairing the comment with a series of drooling emoji.