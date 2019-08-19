Sierra Skye Sets Instagram On Fire In Hot Pink Bikini: ‘Tell Me I’m Yours’

Sierra Skye knows how to post a good caption. The model has returned to Instagram for another of her legendary bikini updates – suffice to say that Sierra was setting the platform ablaze today. Sierra has rocked a fair few bikinis this month, with each update likely contributing to her rising fan following.

Today’s photo showed Sierra shot in her favorite outdoor setting. The blonde had been photographed amid a path backed by a tree and greenery. Lush as the setting was, there was no denying that Sierra was heating things up. The stunner was flaunting her sizzling frame in a hot pink bikini that left little to the imagination, although fans would likely argue that this bombshell can handle even the most challenging of ensembles.

Sierra’s pink two-piece today seemed to tick plenty of boxes in terms of her usual updates. It harnessed the model’s love of fiery or neon color palettes, plus it seemed to fit her perfectly. The high-waisted briefs showcased Sierra’s super-curvy waist and they likewise flaunted her trim waist, flat stomach, and abs. The sexy top highlighted the model’s ample cleavage, although Sierra always tries to keep things classy with her photos.

With a part-shaded setting, Sierra appeared with stripes of natural sunlight pouring across her. The model’s fierce tan was manifesting, though.

Sierra posed for her photo with a downward gaze and one hand held to her head. A cheeky caption accompanied the image, while also giving a nod to the brand of swimwear being modeled.

Instagram appears to have responded in the same manner it always does when this stunner rocks a bikini. Sierra’s update had racked up over 28,000 likes within just one hour of going live. The same timeframe brought over 306 fans into the post’s comments section. Sierra was given praise in virtually every way possible, with many fans opting for the emoji route. Unsurprisingly, many fans chose to use fire and heart-eye emoji.

Sierra is fast rising as Instagram’s swimwear queen. The star is racking up the followers on account of her insane curves, super-fit frame, and staggering beauty. Sierra does fill the majority of her feed with sexy two-pieces, although the account isn’t exclusive to swimwear-related photos. Sierra will update her account with racy evening numbers or day dresses. Much like her swimwear updates, those displaying her more covered-up looks are very stylish as well.

Today’s update mentioned clothing brand Pretty Little Thing. The affordable label seems to be a favorite with Sierra, although she equally appears keen on Fashion Nova and Hot Miami Styles.

