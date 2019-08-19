Norwegian Model Hilde Osland Sets Instagram On Fire In Lacy Thong Bikini

Hilde Osland is setting fire to social media in another dangerously sexy post.

The Norwegian-born bombshell is no stranger to showing off her flawless figure on Instagram in a number of sultry shots. While she’s most well-known for strutting her stuff in barely-there bikinis, Osland has proven time and time again that she looks absolutely incredible in just about everything that she puts on her body. In the most recent Instagram share, Osland leaves virtually nothing to the imagination.

In the tropical snapshot, the blonde-haired beauty faces her back toward the camera. Just in front of her is a brown bungalow and a few leafy trees as well as a beautiful blue pool. Osland’s long, blonde locks are visible in the photo as she sits on the ledge of the pool. Her toned and tanned back are at the center of the photo while she’s clad in a lacy white thong bikini that shows off her amazing figure.

The model puts both hands up by her hair and accessorizes the look with a single white flower in her hair. In a few short hours after going live, it earned her high praise from her loyal fans, racking up over 32,000 likes in addition to 400-plus comments.

Some followers took to the photo to ask the model where she is while countless others gushed over the picture-perfect landscape. Of course, the overwhelming majority commented on the snapshot to let Osland know that her body looks fantastic. A few others just chimed in with flame emoji to signify the hotness of the snapshot.

“Do you sunbath naked? Can’t see any tan line,” one follower wrote with a kissy-face emoji.

“Showing off that perfect butt,” another raved with a heart-eye and flame emoji.

“Love those undies gorgeous like u in em,” one more Instagrammer raved.

As previously mentioned, Osland has been showing off her flawless figure in a number of sexy outfits on Instagram this summer —most notably the bikini. The Inquisitr recently shared that Osland posed for a sultry shot on a wooden ledge that overlooks a small pool at the villa where she was staying. Osland wore her long, blonde locks down and curly as they all flowed to one side of her body. The stunner also donned a face full of beautiful makeup in the photo complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lip gloss.

Once again, her beautiful figure took center stage in the shot while she was clad in a tiny orange bikini. The photo garnered a ton of attention with over 42,000 likes in addition to 600-plus comments. Slay all day, Miss Osland.