Amber Heard Goes Braless In Figure-Hugging White Dress

The actress looked stunning in her revealing dress.

On Sunday, Amber Heard radiated confidence in a figure-hugging white dress, reported Hollywood Life.

While heading out to dinner at Matsuhisa, a Japanese restaurant in Beverly Hills, the Aquaman actress opted to go braless, making her outfit even sexier. The ribbed dress left little to the imagination. Amber’s incredible curves were on full display.

The actress accessorized the sultry look with a pair of tan and black heels, numerous necklaces, gold bracelets, hoop earrings, and a YSL crossbody bag.

The 33-year-old kept it casual by piling her hair into a messy bun.

Hollywood Life noted the stunner has a habit of going au naturel. On July 9, the bombshell was photographed wearing a sheer black top with nothing underneath.

According to the Daily Mail, during her dinner, the stunner was accompanied by an unnamed man.

Following her public split with Johnny Depp, the actress has been romantically linked to both Argentine film director Andy Muschietti and art curator Vito Schnabel.

Us Weekly reported the actress broke up with Vito after less than a year together, due to distance. In March, a source claimed the actress was spending time with Andy.

“[They are] dating and hooking up,” confirmed the source.

However, the insider also noted Amber’s friends does not believe that the pair is it for the long haul.

The Rum Diary star has had her fair share of drama over the past few years. In July, People revealed Amber’s ex-husband accused the actress of abuse.

In Johnny’s libel suit against News Group Newspapers Ltd, he claimed Amber “put a cigarette out” on him in 2015 during their infamous fight.

In the allegation, he also stated his ex-wife severed his finger by throwing a glass bottle at him.

“Today we replied in court to the Sun’s cut and paste ‘defense’ of Amber Heard’s latest abuse hoaxes. And we detailed more evidence of Amber Heard’s vicious violence against Mr. Depp, who was the actual domestic violence victim in the relationship,” said Johnny’s attorney Adam Waldman.

Waldman went on to chasize the #MeToo movement for ignoring Amber’s alleged treatment of him.

Loading...

In a statement obtained by People, Amber’s attorney, Eric George, denied the accusation.

“This allegation is absurd, offensive and categorically untrue,” retorted the lawyer. “This photograph proves nothing – apart from the fact that Johnny Depp is desperate to throw out any outlandish allegation to deflect attention from his physical and ongoing psychological abuse of Amber Heard.”

To see more of Amber, be sure to watch the upcoming series, The Stand, set to be released in 2020.