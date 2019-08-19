50 Cent Reveals Why He Took His Feud With Randall Emmett & Lala Kent To Social Media

The rapper has no regrets over his viral feud with the 'Vanderpump Rules'and her fiancé earlier this year.

50 Cent is spilling the tea on his feud with Randall Emmett. Earlier this year, the rapper got into a social media war with the filmmaker and fiancé of Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent over more than $1 million allegedly owed to him from a business deal. During the viral feud, Emmett began calling the rap legend “Fofty” instead of “Fifty” and claimed he was heading to the ER because he feared he was having a heart attack due to the stress of their fight.

At the time, 50 Cent posted a series of memes and screenshots of his texts with Randall, and ultimately demanded he pays $1 million “by Monday.” Not only did Randall reportedly pay, but Fifty made bank on T-shirt sales with the “Fofty” name on them.

In a sitdown on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, 50 Cent revealed the “Fofty” moniker was a typo due to Randall’s “speeding” while texting. The Grammy-winning rapper also admitted the moniker stuck and is now a “whole new thing” for him.

As for the cool mil in question, 50 Cent explained he and Emmett were actually partners in a production company, Cheetah Vision Films, and Emmett was also working as an executive producer on Fifty’s Starz drama series Power.

“He was positioning himself publicly as my partner but he was receiving a salary,” Fifty explained. “So, out of the profits that we actually made from the company, it was actually about $1.3 million that he owed.”

The rapper also admitted that he has no regrets taking his feud with Randall to social media because he got the result he was looking for.

“It got me paid right away!”

Randall Emmett did, in fact, get the #MoneybyMonday, per Fofty’s request https://t.co/HzbpOHrNUb — The Cut (@TheCut) August 19, 2019

As for his friendship status with Randall and Lala, Fifty said he “doesn’t have a problem with them” but also admitted he hasn’t spoken to the couple since the feud and does not intend to attend their wedding next year even though Randall initially asked him to be a groomsman.

Back in April, the social media war started when 50 Cent posted a Vanderpump Rules clip featuring Randall’s fiancée, Lala Kent, boasting about how she received a Range Rover as a gift the day after her first hookup with the movie producer. In his post, 50 Cent called Kent a “h*e,” as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

After Lala fired back with a video response, 50 Cent took aim at Emmett and warned him he had better pay him back by Monday of that week. According to TMZ, after 50 Cent called him out, Randall Emmett immediately wired him $250,000 and reportedly paid off the balance by the deadline.

Cohen later asked 50 Cent if he’s a fan of Vanderpump Rules, and the rapper revealed he thinks the Bravo reality show is “interesting.” He also noted that after his feud with Randall, he started watching the show to see some of the things Lala said about her relationship.

You can see 50 Cent talking about his feud with Randall Emmett on Watch What Happens Live below.