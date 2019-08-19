Hannah Palmer Drives Instagram Into Meltdown In Hot Pink ‘Strawberry Lingerie’ Pic

Hannah Palmer is driving Instagram nuts all over again. The Maxim model seems to have this very effect on the platform every time she posts an update, with the blonde’s latest one being living proof.

Earlier today, Hannah updated her account. The bombshell had opted out of her signature swimwear, although she wasn’t hiding her sizzling body. Hannah had chosen the underwear route via a super-sexy bra and panties set in hot pinks – the model’s caption even came dedicated to the fruit-like hues showcasing her fierce curves.

The photo showed Hannah in what appeared to be her home. The blonde had been shot from the waist-up with a background that sent a little insight into her life – Hannah tends not to share too much about herself on social media. Fans saw the star’s stylish interiors of bleached woods and high stools, although this update wasn’t about the home decor. Hannah was proving a knockout in her underwear, with fans seeing the beauty’s ample cleavage, toned abs, and curvy waist. Semi-sheer and frill details on the two-piece added feminine touches, although fans would likely argue that Hannah’s girly charm doesn’t need any extra flourishes.

Hannah appeared glowing in her snap, with blushed cheeks, rosy-red lips, and what appeared to be a little mascara. Her trademark blonde locks were loose and curled around her shoulders, but the low-key feel had its raciness. A direct gaze from Hannah was piercing the camera, and a hand by her waist drew attention to her shapely hips.

Hannah’s picture appeared to have gripped Instagram in no time. The update had racked up over 6,800 likes within just 20 minutes of going live. The same time frame brought over 138 fans into the post’s comments section. Unsurprisingly, Hannah found herself showered with love and praise. This model comes with one dedicated fanbase.

Hannah first started making headlines last year. The model was featured as part of Maxim‘s competing crowd for its Cover Girl prize, although Hannah herself wasn’t crowned the winner. The model did, however, share what she would do with the $25,000 cash prize were she lucky enough to land top slot, per The Inquisitr.