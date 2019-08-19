‘Next Top Model’ Scout Allegedly Flew 12-Year-Old Triplets To Jeffrey Epstein As ‘Birthday Gift,’ Report Says

A French model scout who once appeared on Australia’s Next Top Model is accused of flying 12-year-old triplets to billionaire sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein as a sick “birthday gift,” a report claims.

As The Daily Mail noted, the allegations come from Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who has claimed that Epstein and girlfriend girlfriend Ghislane Maxwell recruited her to be a sex slave when she was 15 years old.

As the report noted, Giuffre made another accusation in a civil lawsuit filed in 2015. She claimed that longtime Epstein friend Jean-Luc Brunel, a well-known modeling scout, had flown in three young girls — believed to be adolescent sisters — as a gift to the billionaire.

“Jeffrey bragged after he met them that they were 12-year-olds and flown over from France because they’re really poor over there, and their parents needed the money or whatever the case is and they were absolutely free to stay and flew out,” Giuffre said.

Giuffre went on to claim that she had seen the girls, and said that Epstein had excitedly bragged about how he forced them to massage him and then perform oral sex on him. The three were flown back to France the following day, the report claimed.

As The Inquisitr had previously reported, Giuffre has lodged a number of allegations against the pair, saying she was forced to give Epstein erotic massages that ended in sexual assaults and that they instructed her to have sex with a number of rich and powerful men, including Britain’s Prince Andrew — a claim he has vehemently denied.

Next Top Model scout Jean-Luc Brunel flew three poor 12-year-old triplets in from France as a BIRTHDAY PRESENT for Jeffrey Epstein to abuse, unsealed documents reveal https://t.co/Jh1DHMqPEr — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) August 19, 2019

As The Daily Beast reported, Giuffre also claimed during a 2016 deposition that Epstein ordered her to have sex with New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson and some other powerful men who were not named, including a foreign president, a well-known prime minister, and another prince. Like Britain’s Prince Andrew, those who were named by Giuffre have released statements denying any involvement with Epstein.

As new allegations continue to trickle out regarding Jeffrey Epstein, federal officials continue to investigate his death inside a Manhattan jail cell earlier this month. A medial examiner had ruled the death a suicide, but questions remain as to how he was left alone after having what was believed to have been a suicide attempt just weeks before. Attorney General William Barr has vowed to conduct a federal investigation into his death, which took place while he was under federal custody in Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center.