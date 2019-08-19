Kourtney Kardashian Rules Instagram In Sexy New Bathtub Photo

Kourtney Kardashian stunned her social media followers this week with a new racy bathtub photo.

On Monday, Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to post a sultry shot of herself in her bathroom, and her fans were thrilled about the photo.

In the sexy snapshot, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen sitting on the edge of a white, empty bathtub. Kourt wears nothing but a skin-tight, one-piece bathing suit for the photo.

Kardashian’s swimwear flaunted her ample cleavage, toned arms, flat tummy, and lean legs. The mother-of-three rocked a full face of makeup for the picture, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow.

She also added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a nude lip color to complete her glam look.

Kourtney accessorized with one of her cheetah-print hair towel wraps, revealing that she puts one on as soon as she gets out of the shower or bath to keep her hair out of her face while she gets dressed and does her makeup.

In the background of the photo large lanterns with candles inside, white bathrobes, towels, and multiple pieces of decor can be seen sitting around the bathroom as Kourt strikes a sexy pose.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian was recently out of the country for weeks as she and her three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, traveled to Europe for an extended vacation.

While the reality star has been known to vacation with her baby daddy, Scott Disick, he did not attend this vacation with the family. Instead, he stayed by the side of his current girlfriend, model Sofia Richie.

Sources recently told Hollywood Life that Kardashian is so proud of the man that Disick has become over the past two years and believes that Richie has a lot to do with him getting his life together and become a better father.

However, Kourt is allegedly a bit sad that she never got the chance to be in a relationship with the new and improved Scott.

“Kourtney couldn’t be more proud of how far Scott has come and how much he’s matured these past few years. He really has stepped up and been the man she’s always known he could be. But a part of her feels it’s bittersweet because she struggled with his partying ways in the past while they were together and it was a challenge experiencing that side of him while they were together,” an insider revealed to the outlet.

“It would have been nice to enjoy this new and improved side of Scott while they were still a couple,” the source added.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s sexy photos by following her on Instagram.