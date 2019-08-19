Leah Messer And Jeremy Calvert’s Relationship Teased In New ‘Teen Mom 2’ Trailer, Air Date Revealed

With the Teen Mom OG season finale set to air on Monday, fans are excited to catch up with the cast of Teen Mom 2. On Monday, the official Teen Mom Twitter account released the trailer for the new season and revealed the air date. In the past, the Teen Mom shows would air on Monday nights. However, starting September 10, Teen Mom 2 will air Tuesday nights.

The trailer shows the girls who will be coming back, including Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus. Noticeably missing from the trailer is Jenelle Evans, who was let go from the show earlier this year. In her place is Jade Cline from Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. While the trailer shows what viewers can expect in the upcoming season, perhaps the biggest teaser shown is Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert’s relationship.

Leah and Jeremy were married but eventually divorced. Together they share a daughter, Addie. Although they are no longer together, the couple get along well for their child, but fans have been wondering if perhaps there is something more going on between them after the two exchanged some flirty tweets this year. Along with the tweets, they also spent time together in New York City when filming last season’s Teen Mom 2 reunion.

In the trailer, the two are shown sharing a hug and, in a voiceover, Leah speaks about her ex.

“Jeremy actually showed up and we kinda hit it off.”

Leah’s storyline will also focus on her daughter Addie’s health. At one point in the trailer, Leah opens up about the situation.

“Addie got sick. I’m scared to death it could be cancer.”

As for Kailyn Lowry, she is shown moving into her new home with her sons.

“I envisioned a big dream house with somebody,” she says.

Chelsea Houska and her family are shown at a Pride event, and another scene teases some drama.

“There is something seriously wrong!” she says.

Briana DeJesus is back and is shown talking about her ex, Devoin.

Although Jade has shared her life on MTV before, this will be her first season on Teen Mom 2, but it looks like her segments will be full of drama as the police show up in her preview.

“I don’t understand, this is my house and he’s been abusing me,” Jade says in the dramatic trailer.

Teen Mom 2 will premiere next month on MTV, but until then, fans can catch up with Teen Mom OG. The season finale airs Monday night on MTV.