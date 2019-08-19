Stella Maxwell Bares It All In Racy Photo For ‘Maxim’

More than three years after being featured on the cover of Maxim, Stella Maxwell and her sizzling shots are still getting pulses racing, especially when snippets from her photo shoot make the rounds on Instagram. That is what happened on Monday when the magazine kicked off the week by taking to the popular social media platform to share a racy snapshot in which the model wears nothing but her birthday suit, leaving almost nothing to the imagination.

The photo, which can be seen on Maxim‘s Instagram page, shows the Northern Irish-New Zealand beauty featured with her right side to the camera as she wears just a silver chain around her waist and nothing else. The 29-year-old model is posing with her left leg propped forward, in a way that covers up her lower body. However, her backside is completely uncovered and visible in the shot, making it highly NSFW. In addition, the model — who has carried the title of Victoria’s Secret Angel since 2015 — has both of her arms bent over her chest, helping cover herself up.

Maxwell — who was born in Belgium to Northern Irish parents and grew up in New Zealand — has her head tilted back as she closes her eyes and parts her lips, striking a facial expression that is both seductive and contemplative at the same time.

The snapshot, which Maxim shared with its almost 890,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 4,300 likes and upwards of 25 comments within about two hours of being posted, as of the time of this writing, and it will likely rack up quite a few more interactions as the day wears on. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the magazine — and the model — flocked to the comments section to praise Maxwell’s beauty and to compliment the aesthetics of the snapshot, captured by the world-renowned fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon.

“[L]ove this!!” one user raved, trailing the comment with three heart eyes emoji.

“Stella babe,” another one chimed in.

This isn’t the first time Maxim shared snippets from Maxwell’s 2016 photo shoot. To mark the model’s birthday in May, the magazine posted another photo in which Maxwell is featured in a white crop top, which she is lifting up slightly, teasing a bit of her chest. Maxwell is looking intensely at the camera with a fierce gaze and parted lips as she takes the bottom part of her top to her face.

Loading...

That year, Maxwell topped Maxim’s HOT 100 list.