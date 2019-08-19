Sommer Ray Shares Mind-Blowing Bikini Shot Aimed At Legendary Hips And Taut Tummy

Sommer Ray showed up on Instagram on August 19 as she modeled a revealing outfit consisting of a tattered blue jean jacket worn over a skimpy leopard bikini.

While rocking two black-and-white photographs, Sommer’s social media images were as playful as they were sensual. Her long, dirty blonde hair, parted on the side, was down and messy. She had on natural-looking makeup, including subtle eyeliner and nude lips.

What did not come off as subtle was her right hip, especially so in the second picture in the pack. This naked body part was so toned that the prominent muscle in that area was outlined in a major indent while her toned tummy was as taut as possible, revealing that Sommer has been extremely serious about working out and staying fit.

Within less than a half hour of being posted, the Los Angeles-based 22-year-old’s double share on Instagram earned more than 131,000 likes and dozens of comments from among her 21.9 million followers.

“My jaw just dropped,” admitted one admirer of the top American fitness model, YouTube vlogger and former Vine star who originally hails from Denver, Colorado.

“Black and white baby,” said another.

“Cheetah,” remarked a third follower who added an emoji of the jungle beast for emphasis.

“Ooft hot girl summer,” said yet another commenter, who gave up a fire emoji and a heart-faced emoji.

In fact, the special social media symbols were used by many of Sommer’s followers. One went wild with emoji, posting a sunglasses-faced emoji, a winking emoji, a smiling emoji and 11 crown emoji.

Meanwhile, Sommer was up front about how she prepared for her recent photo shoot in a new YouTube video posted on her channel.

As the 10-minute offering began, the top model shopped for props, which largely included raiding the candy aisle of her chosen store. Sommer apparently has a giant sweet tooth.

That fun-filled jaunt was followed by an opportunity for the pretty brunette to pick up a Subway sandwich before heading her way down a palm-tree lined road, presumably in or near the City of Angels. The sub she chose was packed with just about everything, including mayo and pickles.

Then, Sommer hit up the scene of her shoot where she surveyed different outfit options. An orange bikini was a favorite, although the minuscule ensemble was so tiny that, when she donned the bathing suit, she rocked obvious underboobs. The happened even though the model insisted that her breasts are small.

During a break, this bubbly and extremely athletic personality played a little basketball while rap music played in the background. Sommer also joked about her Subway sandwich baby since the food she ate prior to the shoot was considered a mistake by the lanky model.

After that, a number of revealing outfits were on tap for Sommer Ray as the photographer in charge captured this stunner at her very best — and at her sexiest, too.