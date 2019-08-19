‘Maxim’ Beauty Kara Del Toro Bursts Out Of Peek-A-Boo Top

Kara Del Toro is putting on another insanely sexy display for her legion of fans.

As those who follow the Maxim model on social media know, Kara posts multiple photo updates for her fans on Instagram each and every week. The bombshell doesn’t ever like to keep things simple in her photos, and she regularly shows off her killer body for her 1 million-plus fans in a number of bikini-clad and other NSFW photos. In the most recent image that was shared with her legion of followers, Del Toro stuns in an all-white ensemble.

In the hot new shot, the model stands front and center posing in front of a white criss-cross wall. She wears her long locks down and curled as well as a face full of beautiful makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and some light pink lipgloss. Her killer figure is on full display in the photos as she busts out of a long-sleeved crop top that features a metal clasp in the middle as she seems to be going for the “peek-a-boo” look.

Del Toro bursts out of the tiny top and her abs are also visible in the drool-worthy shot. On the bottom, she dons a pair of matching pants that also fit her like a glove and show off her fit bottom-half. The post has only been live on the model’s account for less than an hour, but it’s earned her rave reviews from fans with over 5,000 likes in addition to 70-plus comments.

Some of Kara’s followers commented on the photo to let the model know that she looks stunning while countless others asked where she got her outfit. A few other fans just commented with heart and flame emoji to let the model know that the shot is incredible.

“So gorgeous Kara!” one follower gushed with a pink heart emoji.

“Beautiful!!! Post birthday!!! You look great!!!” another Instagram user wrote with a series of clapping hand and kissy-face emoji.

“Love your style so much!!!” another Instagram user raved.

In a recent interview, the Texas-born model opened up to Toronto Paradise about her career and how she’s gotten to where she is today. In terms of fashion, Kara says that she is inspired by the ’90s, and she loves to rock high-waisted shorts, denim, and flannels.

“I’m also a fan of designers such as Dolce and Gabanna because their designs are so feminine, I like to mix feminine and masculine, I like leather and lace,” she dished. “I’m inspired by other models and the fashionable women of LA, my tastes are constantly changing, but I like to keep it pretty simple and stay comfortable.”

Fans can keep up with Kara by giving her a follow on Instagram.