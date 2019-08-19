Meghan Markle’s Mother, Doria Ragland, Reportedly Rules The Royal Roost

Meghan Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, may be playing a role that is more than simply Prince Harry’s mother-in-law. Reports are claiming that she is behind many of the royal couple’s decisions.

The Daily Mail reported that Ragland, 62, travels back and forth between her home in Los Angeles and Windsor and advises the couple on everything from living arrangements to staff issues. In fact, she was reportedly responsible for the couple letting go of one of the nannies Meghan hired after baby Archie was born.

“People think Doria is hippy-dippy and chilled out because she’s a yoga instructor. But, like any mother, she’s hard as nails when it comes to protecting her daughter,” a source told the Daily Mail.

Meghan reportedly wants her mother to be “very hands-on in her life,” the source said, adding that Meghan inherited her “steely determination” from her mother.

Harry reportedly “adores” his mother-in-law and thinks she is “incredibly wise,” the source added, pointing out that Harry has no mother of his own to turn to.

“These days, the Sussexes trust very, very few people even in their own respective families,” the source continued.

“Doria is one of the last family members either of them can turn to, and consequently she’s extremely influential in their lives.”

The Daily Mail pointed out that Harry and Meghan have notoriously done things their own way since getting married and suggested that Ragland may be responsible for at least some of the couple’s choices.

Meghan Markle’s ‘only trusted adviser’ is becoming ‘hard as nails’ Doria Ragland as the Sussexes trust ‘very, very few people in their own families https://t.co/7tWrJJK3wv — The Irish Sun (@IrishSunOnline) August 18, 2019

Loading...

Royal fans will remember that Harry and Meghan chose to keep details about baby Archie’s and christening secret. The couple’s privacy policy have also gone against traditional royal protocol.

The Daily Mail also pointed out other changes that seemed to make at least some in the know suspicious that Ragland has been advising the couple. For example, Meghan’s personal assistant Melissa Touabti quit her role after being on the job for six months when reports circulated that she had been reduced to tears. Samantha Cohen, who has been with the royal family for 17 years, resigned after working as the couple’s private secretary.

In addition, Meghan’s female bodyguard left her position after only six months. Amy Pickerill and Heather Wong, who served as assistant private secretaries, also left this year.

The article pointed out that Meghan has cut ties with her father, and Harry seems to have “largely sidelined” Prince William, which were actions that seemingly put Ragland at the helm when it came to being a trusted advisor.