Monday’s ‘Y&R’ Recap: Kyle Puts Out Fires

Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Lola (Sasha Calle) appreciated that they got married, while Celeste (Eva LaRue) told Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) that Adrian (Jay Montalvo) showed up. Rey confronted Adrian, but Adrian said he wouldn’t leave until he saw Lola. Arturo (Jason Canela) also came to the venue, and he worked to make things right with Rey. Lola welcomed Arturo and said she was glad that everybody she loved came to her wedding. Later, Lola saw her dad, and he apologized to her, but she felt unmoved. She refused to embrace her father, and then Lola left and told Kyle, who wanted to throw him out. However, Lola just wanted to focus on their celebration.

Meanwhile, Theo (Tyler Johnson) also crashed the party with Zoe (Anna Grace Barlow) in tow. Kyle angrily asked Theo what he was doing there, and Theo reintroduced Zoe to Kyle. Theo claimed he wanted to make a peace offering, and Zoe told Kyle she’s fine and does not hold anything against him. Kyle apologized to Zoe that Theo used her to try to blow up his wedding.

On the dance floor, Arturo approached Abby (Melissa Ordway) and tried to apologize, but Nate (Sean Dominic) intervened. Arturo told them to enjoy the evening. Nearby, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Celeste danced while Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Traci (Beth Maitland) watched. Then, the music stopped for the bouquet toss. The toss was a bit crazy, going from Abby to Summer (Hunter King) to Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) to Ashley before it finally landed with Mariah (Camryn Grimes). None of the other women wanted to be the one who gets married next. Kyle and Lola kissed as everybody blew bubbles to celebrate.

At Crimson Lights, Billy (Jason Thompson) saw Adam (Mark Grossman) and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) shake hands, and he confronted Michael after Adam left. Michael told Billy to stay out of it, but Billy said he smelled a rat. Michael said if Billy isn’t careful, he will end up as the cheese. Finally, at home, Billy lied to Victoria (Amelia Heinle) about not having another episode. Then, they talked about Michael deciding to run for DA and how strange it was for him to do.