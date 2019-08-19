Jordyn Woods’ Neon Latex Mini Dress Has Instagram On Lockdown

Jordyn Woods sticks to her promises. The model and former best friend of Kylie Jenner teased her appearance on VH1’s Hip Hop Squares earlier this year, although the Instagram video posted by the 21-year-old only showed her making her way through the studio’s backstage area, per The Inquisitr.

It’s now been two months since the SECNDNTURE founder hinted at her television feature by showcasing her curves in a yellow dress. The model has returned to Instagram in the eye-popping latex mini number. The star was seen entering the set, sashaying down a red carpet, and flaunting her sizzling curves via the sexy and strappy dress.

It looks like Jordyn and her fierce look have Instagram on lockdown. The update racked up over 561,000 views within just one hour of going live. The same time frame brought over 4,300 fans into the comments section.

When it comes to Jordyn Woods, June now feels a million years ago. The model was still making headlines for her cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson back then, although she had yet to tell her side of the story. Likewise pending at the time was the Kardashian-Jenner reaction to the scandal – fans of hit E! show Keeping Up With The Kardashians saw the family reeling in shock as the news of Jordyn’s moment with the NBA player broke.

At the end of July, Jordyn was profiled by Cosmopolitan. Jordyn spoke of how she felt after kissing Khloe’s now-ex and baby daddy, although her words seemed to suggest that she herself needed a moment to process the whole thing.

“I didn’t know how to feel. I was like, ‘That didn’t just happen.’ I [told him] ‘I need to go.’ I was leaving already so I walked out immediately. I got in the car. I was in shock,” she said.

“I just need[ed] some time by myself to try to understand what [was] happening, why it [was] happening, and how am I going to react to this internally, you know? How can I make things right with myself, with God and with my relationships? It took some time off in order for me to have a level head on how I should react,” she added.

Talk for Jordyn’s fans is less about her cheating scandal and more about her success since, though. Alongside her VH1 appearance, Jordyn has featured in a music video, plus she has a new clothing collaboration with retailer Boohoo.

Fans wishing to see more of Jordyn should follow her Instagram.