Hugh Hurwitz, Acting Director Of The Federal Bureau Of Prisons, Reassigned After Jeffrey Epstein’s Suicide

A bit longer than a week after the suicide of registered sex offender and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, Hugh Hurwitz, the acting director of the federal Bureau of Prisons since May 2018, has been removed from his position. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the decision was announced Monday by Attorney General William Barr.

Although Barr didn’t disclose the reason for the reassignment, Epstein’s suicide at New York’s highly secure Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) has caused much scrutiny and The New York Times reports that the curious death is the subject of four federal investigations, including by the Justice Department’s inspector general and the FBI.

Interestingly, it’s not the first high-profile death during Hurwitz’ tenure ⁠— Boston mobster James “Whitey” Bulger was killed in a West Virginia federal prison back in October.

Kathleen Hawk, who was the agency’s director from 1992 until 2003, was announced as Hurwitz’ successor.

Per The Inquisitr, Epstein’s attorneys are not satisfied with the conclusion of the chief medical examiner of New York City, Barbara Sampson, who ruled the disgraced financier’s death a suicide. According to Fox News, the team — Martin Weinberg, Reid Weingarten, and Michael Miller — plan to spearhead their own investigation into the mysterious circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death.

“His safety was the responsibility of the MCC. It is indisputable that the authorities violated their own protocols,” they said.

“We are not satisfied with the conclusions of the medical examiner. We will have a more complete response in the coming days.”

JUST IN: AG Bill Barr has ordered the removal of acting Bureau of Prisons Director Hugh Hurwitz following Jeffrey Epstein's suicidehttps://t.co/eRD1U2zsPR — Axios (@axios) August 19, 2019

Loading...

Despite theories that suggest Epstein was murdered, others believe that Sampson’s ruling of suicide makes sense. A report from The New York Times sheds light on Epstein’s final moments, and he didn’t appear to be doing well. He reportedly stopping shaving and bathing and chose to sleep on the floor of his cell rather than the bunk.

Epstein was also placed on a six-day suicide watch following his previously reported suicide attempt in July after a judge refused to grant him bail. He also reportedly had a deep fear of jail – he has a mural of himself in a photorealistic prison scene and told one guest of his Manhattan townhome that it served as a reminder of what could happen to him if he slipped up.

Before his recent arrest for sex trafficking, Epstein served a 13-month sentence after he pleaded guilty to state charges of soliciting a minor for prostitution — much less severe than sex trafficking. His sentence allowed for work release and his cell door was reportedly left open during his cushy stint, as The Inquisitr previously reported.